1017 Today in History

- The Daily Beast
Harris Shuts Down Bret Baier as He Plays the MAGA Hits
In a contentious interview with Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Fox News host Bret Baier spent no time going after the vice president with a laundry list of the subjects often highlighted by former President Donald Trump on the campaign trail.Immediately after the interview kicked off, Baier opened by asking: “How many illegal immigrants would you estimate your administration has released into the country over the last three and a half years?”Harris began a carefully worded answer
- The Canadian Press
Trump's Pennsylvania town hall turns into impromptu concert after medical incidents
OAKS, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump 's town hall in the Philadelphia suburbs turned into an impromptu concert Monday after the former president was twice interrupted by medical emergencies in the room.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Gives Ominous Clue About What May Happen If He Loses
Donald Trump on Tuesday dodged the question of whether he will allow for a peaceful certification of election results if Kamala Harris defeats him in three weeks.During an interview at the Economic Club of Chicago, Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait asked Trump if he would commit “to respecting and encouraging a peaceful transfer of power,” especially in light of Jan. 6, 2021, which the journalist called “unruly and violent.”Trump didn’t answer the question. Instead, he rejected the pre
- HuffPost
Stephen Miller's Hot Take On Donald Trump Interview Has Critics Cackling
The spectacularly over-the-top review raised eyebrows.
- HuffPost
Jimmy Carter, 100, Fulfills Goal Of Voting For Kamala Harris
Carter, who's in end-of-life care, has been "trying to make it" to vote for Harris, his family said.
- The Canadian Press
Trump was asked to name three nice things about Harris. His response sounded like hers
MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump on Wednesday was asked to name three virtues of his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris, a week after Harris was asked to do the same for the Republican nominee.
- HuffPost
Kamala Harris Surprises Rallygoers With Damning Video Of Donald Trump
The vice president literally rolled the tape on her Republican rival, drawing gasps from the audience in Erie, Pennsylvania.
- Rolling Stone
Trump Crumbles When Pressed on Economic Policy in Tense Interview
The former president attempted to "weave" his way through an interview with Bloomberg News, but couldn't escape his own policy black hole
- HuffPost
Trump's Bizarre Turn At Town Hall Has Critics Asking New Questions About His Health
The former president bailed on questions and just played music for a while, staying on stage and swaying.
- USA TODAY Opinion
Opinion: An abortion ban killed her. Trump used Fox town hall to mock her grieving family.
At a Fox News town hall focused on women's issues, Donald Trump treated Amber Thurman's death and her family's grief like a laugh line.
- The Daily Beast
Andrew Schulz Predicts ‘Landslide’ Trump Win After Podcast Appearance
Andrew Schulz, the comedian who laughed in Donald Trump’s face during their 90-minute podcast sit-down last week, now says he thinks Trump is “winning by a landslide,” adding, “it’s not close anymore,” as his podcast co-hosts cracked up at his big takeaway from meeting the Republican candidate. “Before he came on, I was like ‘He ain’t got a chance! He’s coming on here? He’s gotta be down bad,’” Schulz said in a newly posted recap of the interview’s aftermath. Trump’s appearance on Schulz’s Flagr
- HuffPost
Glenn Youngkin Tried To Sanewash Donald Trump And A Stunned Jake Tapper Wasn’t Having It
“You can wish that he weren’t saying that, but that’s what he said," the CNN anchor told Virginia's Republican governor.
- The Canadian Press
Judge in Trump election case directs prosecutors to turn over info related to Pence documents probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge overseeing the election interference case against Donald Trump directed prosecutors Wednesday to search for and provide to the former president's lawyers any Justice Department information related to a separate investigation into Mike Pence's handling of classified documents.
- The Daily Beast
‘The View’ Hosts Are Totally ‘Freaked Out’ by Trump’s Latest Rally
Whoopi Goldberg is never shy about her criticisms of Donald Trump on-air at The View, but on Tuesday her critique of him turned to utter bewilderment, as the hosts reviewed footage of the former president’s Pennsylvania town hall Monday.The footage, which the show cut into a montage, featured several clips of the former president requesting songs and doing a mix of standing silently still and dancing awkwardly to the music as the crowd stared at him. According to the montage, the strange behavio
- The Daily Beast
Opinion: Donald Trump’s Dancing Shows Just How Crazy He’s Become
This is the week Donald Trump’s fitness for office finally became an issue.It wasn’t, as we all have been shocked to discover, the treason or the rape or the 34 felony counts or the impeachments that did it though. In fact, the moment Trump crossed the line from extremist maniac to extremist maniac who appears to need round-the-clock care, soft foods and an early bedtime, was not caused by any of his traditional acts of recklessness or mayhem.Perversely, in fact, what ultimately did him in may t
- Business Insider
Russian troops are crashing into their own anti-tank barriers and dying, pro-Putin hardliners say
Russian nationalist bloggers on Telegram are complaining of havoc on the roads caused by the spiked "dragon's teeth" anti-tank barriers.
- HuffPost
Joe Biden Enters ‘YOLO’ Era With Dark Brandon Takedown Of 'Loser' Donald Trump
The president mocked his predecessor as a "tough guy, "a loser in everything he does" and made the sign of the cross over one particular Trump boast.
- Euronews
Spanish police intercept 13 tonnes of chemical weapons precursors bound for Russia
Alongside the shipment seized in Barcelona, authorities also arrested four people accused of running a sanctions-busting operation.View on euronews
- HuffPost
Trump Has Ridiculous Freak-Out Over 'Dangerous' Detail In Harris' Medical Report
Donald Trump scaremongered that the vice president suffers from "deeply serious conditions that clearly impact her functioning."
- The Daily Beast
‘Morning Joe’ Guest Joanna Coles: Trump Probably ‘Microdosing’ Like Elon Musk
Is Donald Trump “microdosing” like his new “Dark MAGA” best friend Elon Musk? The Daily Beast’s chief content officer Joanna Coles thought as much during a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe following Trump’s bizarre dancing at a town hall in Pennsylvania on Monday.With South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem serving as moderator, Trump accused Democrats of being communists and fascists in his address with virtually no pushback. “This is the most important election in the history of our country,”