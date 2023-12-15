102 commuters break bones in subway crash triggered by record big freeze in China

515 people were sent to hospitals for medical checks after the accident - Weibo

A subway crash in China has left 102 commuters with broken bones after freezing temperatures affected braking systems, according to local reports.

Authorities in Beijing say more than 500 people were sent to hospital after a train collided with another carriage that had stopped because of heavy snowfall.

Icy tracks prevented the moving train from breaking in time, causing it to crash into the train in front, which was unable to move because track conditions had deteriorated in the snow.

Last two carriages detach completely

The impact of the collision, which occurred in the outskirts of the Chinese capital at around 19:00 local time (11:00 GMT) on Thursday, caused the last two carriages of one of the trains to detach completely.

Footage of the wreckage posted to social media showed crowded carriages with commuters huddled in the dark, as electricity was down because of power cuts.

In one clip, passengers are seen comforting a woman who appeared to have fainted, while another showed people using emergency hammers to smash windows for fresh air.

515 people sent to hospitals

The authorities said 515 people were sent to hospitals for medical checks after the accident, with 423 people discharged by Friday morning.

President Xi said heavy rain and snow in many parts of the country had affected power supplies, transport and people’s lives.

It comes as President Xi Jinping on Friday called for “all-out” emergency response efforts as a cold wave extended its grip over China, with temperatures falling below freezing across most of the country and snowfall affecting transport in many places.

Temperatures to drop to minus 40 degrees

Temperatures were expected to drop to below minus 40 degrees Celsius (minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang and in the region of Xinjiang in the northwest, according to forecasts from China’s National Meteorological Centre.

Inner Mongolia and the provinces of Gansu and Qinghai also also saw temperatures plummet to below freezing.

Mr Xi, who went to the southern Guangxi region on Thursday and Friday, said heavy rain and snow in many parts of the country had affected power supplies, transport and people’s lives, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Beijing and the provinces of Jiangxi and Shanxi have taken measures to secure vegetable and fruit harvests from freeze damage and diseases, state media said.

Cold wave moving through country

The cold wave that began at the start of this week was moving through the country from north to south and was expected to take temperatures lower into the weekend, although rain and snow will decrease, the Meteorological Centre said.

The city of Yichun in Heilongjiang could see a record low of minus 47.9 C (minus 54.2 F), recorded in January 1980, broken early next week.

Ferries and some buses were temporarily suspended early on Friday in Shanghai as the financial hub issued its first cold wave warning of the year, with temperatures as low as minus 6 C (21.2 F) expected at the weekend.