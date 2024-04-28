102 placed in custody after police clear Northeastern pro-Palestinian encampment
Police in riot gear cleared an encampment on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston as several dozen students shouted and booed at them from a distance.
A 21-year-old man from Mississauga is dead after crashing into another car during a road rage incident Friday evening, Ontario Provincial Police say. Provincial police responded to the call around 5:30 p.m. Friday for a six vehicle collision on Highway 400 near Simcoe Road 89 in Innisfil, Ont.Police say two vehicles were "road raging" while travelling southbound. Then, the 21-year-old driver crossed the centre median of the highway and hit a pickup truck travelling north, according to OPP, causi
Ian Paterson wanted to pen down a simple dream in his yearbook quote, to "eventually settle down in a quiet suburb with a tall, rich, hunky man with a bushy moustache."It seems simple now, but in 1985, when 2SLGBTQ+ rights were not what they are today and AIDS hysteria was at its peak, this statement from a high school student was so controversial that it made the news. 38 years later, the story — printed in a small segment of a newspaper — is discovered by Remi Baker, a research assistant with
"Although there are 4x more people... it is VERY quiet. Nobody is screaming, cars aren't honking, people aren't even talking."
ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty ImagesAn economics professor at Emory University whose needlessly violent arrest was captured by a news crew on Thursday at the school’s pro-Palestine protest, is now facing charges for battery against a police officer.In a disturbing video captured by CNN, Professor Caroline Fohlin approached several police officers as they wrestled one protester to the ground, forcefully shoving their head into the concrete sidewalk. “Oh my God, what are you doing?” Fohlin asked,
A Toronto police constable has been charged with one count of perjury and two counts of attempting to obstruct justice, police said on Friday.The constable, 39, is accused of lying to investigators. He was charged on April 23 and is due to appear in court on June 7, the Toronto Police Service said in a news release.According to police, the constable allegedly started an "inappropriate personal relationship" with a member of the public during the course of his duties in December 2020.Then, in Jun
In bodycam footage of the exchange, District Attorney Sandra Doorley admitted to going 20 miles per hour over the speed limit and said, “I don’t really care"
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The owner of a suburban Detroit business that caught fire and exploded, killing a man, was arrested at a New York airport as he was preparing to depart for Hong Kong on a one-way ticket, authorities said Friday. U.S. Customs and New York Port Authority personnel arrested Noor Noel Kestou, 31, on Saturday at John F. Kennedy International Airport. He was brought back to Michigan on Wednesday. Kestou, of Commerce Township, was arraigned Thursday on an involuntary mans
The mother, Ashley Elizabeth Jones, allegedly threw bleach on her son and then followed him to the bathtub when he tried to wash it off
Lijuan 'Angela' Chen pleaded guilty to defrauding the United States Postal Service out of more than $150 million.
“I often find myself awake at night thinking about the evidence and wondering what really happened to my son .....”
Iraqi social media star Ghufran Sawadi, better known as Umm Fahad, was shot dead outside her home in Baghdad, Iraq on Friday night, a Baghdad police source told CNN.
On April 24, two doctors for the defense testified that Dharmesh Arvind Patel experienced an episode that led him to believe that his children may be sex trafficked
Three women from India are dead and another person is hospitalized Saturday after a speeding sports utility vehicle went airborne and crashed in South Carolina, authorities said.
The woman, Angelica Santos, is believed to have been stabbed to death by former police officer Elias Huizar
OTTAWA — An Ottawa woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting several people at a series of demonstrations earlier this month. Ottawa Police say the woman was charged following an investigation by the hate and bias crime unit. They allege the woman was at a demonstration in downtown Ottawa on April 15 when she interfered while police were trying to arrest somebody. They allege she assaulted one of the officers. Later that day, they say she was attending another pop-up demonstration when
Police in Delta, B.C. said an initial investigation into suspected fuel fraud led them to a much more serious crime ring, involving a drug lab and a marijuana growing operation.Nearly 50 charges, ranging from fraud under $5,000 to possessing guns and trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA, were laid this week against five men allegedly involved in the ring.The Delta Police Department (DPD) first began an investigation into fraudulent fuel cards being used in February 2023, they said in a
Sergei Shoigu, Russia's defence minister, has tried to send a "business as usual" message since his deputy was arrested on a bribery charge. On the surface, the timing of the detention on Tuesday of Timur Ivanov, one of Shoigu's 12 deputy ministers, was unexpected, coming when Russia is waging war in Ukraine and the authorities have made discrediting the army a jailable offence. Allegations of graft funding a lifestyle way beyond his means made against 48-year-old Ivanov by the late opposition politician Alexei Navalny's anti-corruption foundation had been in the public domain for more than a year with no apparent fallout.
The attorney who recently won Harvey Weinstein’s New York appeal, Arthur Aidala, says in the wake of that decision, Judge Juan Merchan should reconsider if Trump’s other cases can be admitted if he testifies.
Twyla Stallworth, 40, sued the Andalusia, Alabama police department claiming an officer assaulted her in her home after she called the cops.