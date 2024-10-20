1021 Today in History

The Daily Beast

With little more than two weeks left in the presidential election campaign, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost is thoroughly baffled by Donald Trump’s closing message. Particularly, the “Weekend Update” co-anchor didn’t understand why Trump would say that former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexual assault by over 80 women and sentenced to prison, had gotten “schlonged.”“So in that story, he thinks Harvey Weinstein’s the one who got schlonged?” Jost asked after burying his hea