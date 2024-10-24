1024 Today in History

Associated Press

Adam Staples knew he’d found something when his metal detector let out a beep. In a farmer’s field in southwest England, Staples and six friends had found a hoard of more than 2,500 silver coins that had lain in the ground for almost 1,000 years. Valued at 4.3 million pounds ($5.6 million) and now bound for a museum, they will help shed light on the turbulent aftermath of the Norman conquest of England.