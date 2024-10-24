1024 Today in History

Latest Stories
This Roman Village was Buried Underground for Centuries. Not Anymore.
These ornate mosaic floors and marble fountains have just been hiding in the dirt, waiting to be revealed.
- PA Media: UK News
‘Unique’ Bronze Age wooden spade found during wetlands creation project
The spade discovered in archaeological excavations in Poole Harbour is 3,500 years old.
- Popular Mechanics
A Beautifully Preserved Roman Statue Was Just Found In a Storied Bulgarian City
We still have questions about how it got there.
- Associated Press
Hoard of 1,000-year-old coins unearthed in a farmer's field sells for $5.6 million
Adam Staples knew he’d found something when his metal detector let out a beep. In a farmer’s field in southwest England, Staples and six friends had found a hoard of more than 2,500 silver coins that had lain in the ground for almost 1,000 years. Valued at 4.3 million pounds ($5.6 million) and now bound for a museum, they will help shed light on the turbulent aftermath of the Norman conquest of England.
- Variety
‘Smash’ Musical to Open on Broadway in 2025
“Smash,” a stage adaptation of the fan-favorite NBC series, is officially opening on Broadway in 2025. The long-in-the-works musical will begin performances on March 11, 2025, at the Imperial Theatre ahead of opening night on April 10. Based on the TV series starring Debra Messing, Jack Davenport, Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee and Christian Borle, the …
- Variety
Joey Fatone Joins Broadway’s ‘& Juliet,’ Where He’ll Sing Backstreet Boys (and NSYNC) Songs
Joey Fatone is returning to Broadway for the first time in two decades, joining the company of the jukebox musical “& Juliet.” The revisionist take on Shakespeare’s classic tale of star-crossed lovers is set to Swedish mega-producer Max Martin’s library of pop hits, including “It’s Gonna Be Me,” “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” and “As Long As …
- Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Four new statues honor Korean War soldiers at a Columbus museum. See them installed
One of the sculptures, which weighs nearly 500-600 pounds and stands around 7 feet tall, depicts the late retired U.S. Army Col. Ralph Puckett Jr.
- Prevention
Archaeologists Made a Real-Life ‘Indiana Jones’ Discovery at a True Wonder of the World
Right down to the Holy Grail...almost.
- The Daily Beast
Pro Athlete Intervened to Stop Diddy During Sex Assault: Party Guest
A party guest at one of Sean “Diddy” Combs‘s events has claimed in a new lawsuit that a pro-athlete stopped the mogul from continuing to sexually assault him at a party.In a complaint filed Sunday, a man identified as “John Doe” claims the Bad Boy mogul made unwanted advances toward him at a party and grabbed his genitals through his pants, “squeezing them in a rough and sexual manner.”Doe, a luxury car and jewelry businessman who had previously worked with Diddy, alleged that the incident took
- HuffPost
James Carville Makes Bold Election Prediction: ‘I’m Doubling Down On That’
The veteran Democratic strategist also picked apart a pattern involving Donald Trump and high-profile Republicans.
- HuffPost
Barack Obama Trolls Trump With A 'Little' Reminder That's Bound To Get Under His Skin
The former president mocked his successor as he stumped for Vice President Kamala Harris.
- Variety
Donald Trump Felt Competitive With Sylvester Stallone, ‘The Apprentice’ Book Reveals: Trump Told People Stallone ‘Couldn’t Remember His Lines’ and ‘Wasn’t Good at Making TV’
At TV market Mipcom, Ramin Setoodeh, Variety‘s co-editor-in-chief, spoke on Wednesday about how Donald Trump’s public persona was forged by reality TV series “The Apprentice,” and how it is that “character” who is running for the U.S. presidency today. Speaking in a session inspired by his New York Times bestseller “Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald …
- BuzzFeed
"She Had A Mysterious Lover Who Would Take Her On Lavish Trips. It Was My Dad" And 12 More Shocking Stories Of People Dating Their Ex Family Members
"It's really sh°tty for her to have to see 'the other woman' at family gatherings forever."
- The Independent
Trump said of murdered soldier ‘it doesn’t cost $60k to bury a f****** Mexican,’ report says
The claims, which the Trump campaign has strongly denied, appeared in an recent article published by The Atlantic
- BuzzFeed
Donald Trump's Latest Boast About His Cognitive Abilities Completely Fell Apart In Front Of His Own Crowd
The former president's claim about his brain didn't quite hold up throughout the town hall event.
- HuffPost
Mark Cuban Flags 'Revolting' Trump Comment That 'Truly Pisses Me Off'
The billionaire tweeted that it shows Trump "will take advantage of hard working Americans."
- CNN
A 19-year-old disappeared from her Illinois village in 1979. Almost half a century later, the cold case has been solved
Nearly 50 years after the cold case murder of a 19-year-old who went missing from her Illinois village, authorities have identified her killer through new DNA evidence.
- The Canadian Press
Police say 19-year-old woman who died at Halifax Walmart was found in walk-in oven
HALIFAX — Halifax police say a 19-year-old woman who died in a Walmart bakery on Saturday was found in a large, walk-in oven when first responders arrived at the scene in the city's west end.
- The Wrap
Bill Gates Makes Unprecedented $50 Million Pledge to Back Kamala Harris: ‘This Election Is Different’
The billionaire Microsoft co-founder notes that to this point, he has "a long history of working with leaders across the political spectrum" The post Bill Gates Makes Unprecedented $50 Million Pledge to Back Kamala Harris: ‘This Election Is Different’ appeared first on TheWrap.
- FTW Outdoors
Jason Kelce emphatically addresses his 'sleeping' photo at Taylor Swift Eras Tour show: 'What the [expletive]?!'
It was the photo that went mega-viral from the Taylor Swift Eras Tour show in Miami (no, not the new outfits she debuted on Friday). The snap we're referring to was of Jason Kelce with his family. They're all standing up, enjoying the show, but there's Jason, sitti