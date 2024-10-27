1027 Today in History

Latest Stories
- FTW Outdoors
Who is Aaron Judge's wife? Meet Samantha Bracksieck.
Aaron Judge has fast become one of the best sluggers in all of baseball, and he's had his wife Samantha Bracksieck by his side during that meteoric rise and even before that. Turns out, per People, they met in high school in California and then both attended Fresno
- FTW Outdoors
World Series fans made the same joke after umps ruled fan interference on a possible Yankees home run
In a controversial call in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series on Friday night, a fly ball from the bat of New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres was caught by a fan at Dodger Stadium. It was ultimately ruled as fan interference by the
- FTW Outdoors
Who is Shohei Ohtani's wife? Meet Mamiko Tanaka.
Shohei Ohtani hits tons of home runs, and early in 2024, he dropped one of his biggest bombshells: the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar revealed he had gotten married. He didn't reveal his bride's name at that point. But then we learned that it was Japanese
- The Canadian Press
Freddie Freeman's World Series grand slam sparks a joyous family moment in a difficult year
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman scooped up his youngest son and held him tight, planting kisses on the blond head of 3-year-old Maximus. The slugger's wife, Chelsea, corralled their other two sons for a family photo on the Dodger Stadium field where Dad had just created an indelible moment in baseball lore.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Ex-Oilers Enforcer Tries To Spark New Team
The former Edmonton Oilers power forward fought the same player that Darnell Nurse did a few games ago.
- The Hockey News - New York Rangers
How The Rangers Turned Matt Rempe From A Gem Into Garbage
Here's why the Rangers should have given Matt Rempe more of a chance.
- FTW Outdoors
Ref tries to explain the blatant facemask no-call on Rams safety vs Vikings
It was the call that just about every saw in real time and shouted "THAT'S A FACEMASK PENALTY!!" at their screens. Sam Darnold was sacked in the Los Angeles Rams' end zone by Byron Young for a safety, but refs didn't throw a flag for a facemask. So what the heck ha
- The Hockey News - New York Rangers
Alexis Lafrenière Reportedly Agrees To Massive Contract Extension With Rangers
Here's the latest on Alexis Lafrenière’s contract situation with the Rangers.
- People
Alex Rodriguez’s Dating History: A Look a the Former Yankees Star’s Relationships — and Who He’s Been Spotted with Since Jennifer Lopez
Alex Rodriguez previously dated Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz and was engaged to Jennifer Lopez
- The Hockey News
Where Does Sundin Rank In History Of Maple Leafs Legends?
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Mats Sundin is back in the public eye with a new book on his life. But Adam Proteau says Sundin's place in Leafs history shouldn't be over-inflated.
- The Canadian Press
'Lazy hockey': Blues down Leafs in Berube's first game against St. Louis since firing
TORONTO — Craig Berube ran a gauntlet of emotions Thursday morning.
- USA TODAY Sports
Dodgers World Series roster: LA loses key pitcher for Fall Classic vs. Yankees
Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen will be missing a crucial piece from its arsenal in the World Series.
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs Face Potential Roster Changes as Jani Hakanpaa and Connor Dewar Are ‘Getting Close’ to Playing
Both players on are long-term injured reserve and are eligible to come off of it on Nov. 1.
- Hello!
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis rock personalized tees with their 2 kids for very rare public appearance
Ashton Kutcher and Mika Kunis treated their two kids to a fun night out in Los Angeles on October 25, 2024 as they watched the Los Angeles Dodgers win the first game of the 2024 World Series. See the pictures here...
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Tough Guy Throws Massive Hit On Stars Forward
This Bruins defenseman threw a big hit against the Stars.
- CNN Business
Tickets for this year’s World Series are the most expensive ever
This year’s highly anticipated World Series between the New York Yanks and Los Angeles Dodgers
- The Canadian Press
Freeman hits 1st walk-off slam in World Series history as Dodgers top Yankees 6-3 in classic opener
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A nail-biter all night with a Hollywood ending.
- CNN
Scientists say skeletal remains found in castle well belong to figure from 800-year-old saga
Skeletal remains found in the well of a Norwegian castle likely belong to “Well-man,” who is mentioned in the passage of an 800-year-old Norse saga.
- Uncrowned
WWE SmackDown results, highlights (Oct. 25): Motor City Machine Guns rise, Jey Uso gets revenge
The Motor City Machine Guns are already champs and The Usos are officially back after this week's "WWE SmackDown."
- Stretty News
Sudden twist in Erik ten Hag replacement saga after big Sir Jim Ratcliffe decision
After an inconsistent start to the 2024/25 season, Erik ten Hag is still under mounting pressure to keep his job at Manchester United. INEOS must decide whether to prioritise stability or move more ag...