Morning Mail: $10m fines mooted for supermarkets; Israel withdraws from southern Gaza; fears over rooming house boom

Craig Emerson has stopped short of calling for powers to break up big supermarkets, saying heavy penalties and proper enforcement would be ‘a far more credible deterrent to anti-competitive behaviour’. Photograph: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

Good morning. Changes are needed to redress a heavy imbalance in market power between suppliers and supermarkets in Australia’s heavily concentrated supermarket industry. So says a report ordered by the federal government, to be released today, but its author, the former Labor trade minister Craig Emerson, stops short of calling for powers to break up the big supermarkets. He says heavy penalties would be “a far more credible deterrent to anti-competitive behaviour”.

Meanwhile, an explosion of interest from investors in rooming houses has prompted concerns about vulnerable residents, and Israel has withdrawn troops from southern Gaza.

Australia

World

Story continues

Full Story

Sex, drugs and credit cards: new allegations heard at Bruce Lehrmann’s defamation trial against Ten

Bruce Lehrmann’s defamation case against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson reopened on Thursday, with the former Channel Seven producer Taylor Auerbach giving new evidence. Guardian Australia media correspondent Amanda Meade tells Gabrielle Jackson what the fresh evidence could mean for one of Australia’s highest-profile defamation cases.

Read more on this story: Spotlight producers warned Auerbach about dropping too much money on Seven’s company card while he courted Lehrmann over several months for an exclusive interview, text messages have revealed.

In-depth

Shortly after Charles Darwin published his magnum opus, The Origin of Species, in 1859, he started reading a little-known 100-year-old work by a wealthy French aristocrat. Its contents were quite a surprise. “Whole pages [of his book] are laughably like mine,” Darwin wrote to a friend. “It is surprising how candid it makes one to see one’s view in another man’s words.”

Darwin later acknowledged Georges-Louis Leclerc, Comte de Buffon, as one of the “few” people who had understood that species change and evolve, before Darwin himself.

Buffon also put forward the idea that animals were becoming extinct at a time when most natural historians believed that “God would never allow any species to ever disappear or arise over time”, according to Jason Roberts, writer of a new book about the aristocrat. “The concept of species change and extinction was very controversial.”

Not the news

It’s 50 years since Ernő Rubik unleashed his mesmerising magic cube on the world. But why, despite the growth in digital games, is the Rubik’s Cube as popular as ever? The Observer heads to a two-day British competition in which, with clicks and clacks of sliding plastic, dozens of puzzlers race each other to solve the fiendish squares – some even blindfolded.

The world of sport

Media roundup

The Albanese government will select an experienced military figure as its special adviser on Israel’s killing of seven aid workers, including Australian Zomi Frankcom, The Australian reports. The Herald Sun says police have decried social media platforms for not doing more to curb the posting of youth crime online. The ABC reports on the rise of “financial sovereignty” – Australians who believe they don’t have to pay any tax.

What’s happening today

Coronial inquiry | A third inquest is scheduled to begin into the 1988 death of teenager Mark Anthony Haines, and could explore whether racism played a role in potential failures of the investigation.

Hearings | A NSW parliamentary committee will hold its final hearing in an inquiry into birth trauma. A senate committee will hold a public hearing on access to Australian Parliament House by lobbyists.

Sign up

If you would like to receive this Morning Mail update to your email inbox every weekday, sign up here. And finish your day with a three-minute snapshot of the day’s main news. Sign up for our Afternoon Update newsletter here.

Prefer notifications? If you’re reading this in our app, just click here and tap “Get notifications” on the next screen for an instant alert when we publish every morning.

Brain teaser

And finally, here are the Guardian’s crosswords to keep you entertained throughout the day. Until tomorrow.