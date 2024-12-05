£10m security cost for record eight ex-prime ministers ‘unsustainable’, Home Office warned

The security bill of almost £10 million a year for protecting the UK’s eight living former prime ministers is unsustainable, the Home Office has been warned.

As many as 120 specialist police protection officers are required to provide round-the-clock security to the unprecedented number of living prime ministers, according to former officers.

After the Tories’ recent political turmoil, which saw the party get through four prime ministers in just three years, the UK has its largest number ever of former heads of government.

Their security is funded by the Home Office, but provided by officers armed with guns and tasers from the Metropolitan Police and some local constabularies, despite all forces in England and Wales suffering shortages of firearms-trained officers.

Highest risk from terrorist groups

The allocation of security is decided by an independent, highly-secretive body known as Ravec – the Royal and VIP Executive Committee. It assesses the risk of VIPs and royals on a three-point scale based on intelligence from the security services, police and government.

One source said the predominant risk was from terrorist groups like Islamic State, al-Qaeda and Real IRA, as well as hostile states. This meant any former prime minister involved in decisions on conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq and Northern Ireland was likely to be rated as requiring the highest level of security.

Based on anonymous interviews with former protection officers and Government insiders, The Telegraph has calculated the annual cost of protecting all eight former prime ministers would be £9.36 million if they were to all be provided with 24/7 security. That would be equivalent to £46.8 million over the lifetime of this Parliament.

This would mean each of the eight – Sir John Major, Sir Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Lord Cameron, Baroness May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak – having up to 15 officers assigned. This comprises a team of 12 to cover eight-hour shifts for the 24/7 protection in addition to a personal protection officer and two back-up officers.

A former government insider with knowledge of security considerations said the costs were “astronomical” and The Telegraph figure was “probably an underestimate.”

“I don’t think the current situation with them all having the level of protection that they currently have is sustainable,” the former insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

“It’s well known that we have a shortage of officers. I struggle to see how they will maintain that level of protection for that many people in the long term.

“Politics is inherently unstable at the moment. So, I wouldn’t be surprised if the number of former prime ministers goes up in the next few years.”

A former government minister, also with knowledge of security, said: “I think there should be an element of being more practical about it, although it would be terrible if an ex-prime minister was bumped off as a result of scrimping on security.

“You do clearly want to protect those who were involved in Northern Ireland, Afghanistan and Iraq, and those periods that would put them at risk. But if you look at some others, it makes you wonder whether they need that level of security.”

Seven of the eight living former prime ministers at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday 2023, while Rishi Sunak was still in No10 - Paul Grover for The Telegraph

Security is assessed on a case-by-case basis by Ravec, according to former protection officers. This would mean Sir Tony, who supported George W Bush in the then US president’s “war on terror”, would require greater protection than, for example, Sir John.

If a VIP requires round-the-clock protection, that means two officers on duty at all times at their home. This would require a team of 12 to cover the daily shifts 24/7, taking account of rest days, periods of sleep, training days, annual leave and time off sick.

When a VIP goes to an event, their personal protection officer goes with them with up to two officers as back-up. Trips overseas or to high-profile events might require more officers. A three-day trip to a conference abroad could require four to six officers.

Protection officers used to work very long hours, clocking up large amounts of overtime, but those practices were overhauled after it emerged in 2010 that Sir Tony’s bodyguards were running up expenses of £250,000. They now do 10- to 12-hour shifts, which means more officers are needed.

Protection officers are police constables, usually with at least four years’ service. Based on Policy Exchange estimates of officer costs, that would be £78,000 per year per person, or a total of £9.36 million per year for the 120 officers.

There are likely to be other additional costs for management and administration and to pay for police forces when they have to deploy extra officers to protect venues and search crowds where a former prime minister might be speaking.