The 11 Best Fitness Trackers for Women in 2020

Of all the options I've seen, the Apple Watch Series 5 is truly the most versatile—in that it can be whatever you want it to be. It’s a great fitness tracker, a second life-line to your iPhone, and a beautifully-designed piece of wearable technology. It melts onto your wrist with the same ease as falling asleep in Shavasana. You can wear it running or to an important work event and neither would feel out of place. Unlike the Series 4, the new model has a Retina display that’s always on—so you can keep an eye on who Slacked you and how many minutes you have left in your 90-minute yoga class. As far as fitness tracking goes, the Apple Watch Series 5 has the standard three Activity rings which track things like standing and goal completions. There's also an ECG app and a Breathe App with useful breath work exercises that cap at five minutes (bless). My favorite part though is all the detailed stats you can get on your runs (pace, cadence, rolling mile). —Talia Abbas, commerce writer $699, Apple. Get it now!