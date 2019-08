For a wash-n-go, I start by leaving the Philip Kingsley Elasticizer on my damp hair for 10 minutes. Then I wash it with the Pantene Gold Series Shampoo and Conditioner , and detangle with a paddle brush in the shower. Then I apply Cantu Leave in Conditioning Repair Cream to my wet hair. I started going natural with this product four years ago and it’s still a staple in my hair regimen. It’s affordable and always does the job. I also cocktail Shea Moisture Curl Enhancing Smoothie and Devacurl's Super Stretch , and starting from my roots, brush all products through my hair using the Denman brush which also helps with styling. I finish off my curls by scrunching with a cotton T-shirt to help with definition and frizz, and diffuse for 30 minutes. Then, I pick out my hair, and that's it!