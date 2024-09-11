11 EastEnders spoilers for next week

EastEnders spoilers follow.

Next week on EastEnders, Anna and Freddie get caught out, while Nish makes a big gesture and Reiss tries to defend Sonia.

Here’s full round-up of all the biggest stories coming up:

1. Anna tells the truth

Anna tells Gina that she is happy about her pregnancy and prepares to tell Bobby the news. But Gina soon finds out that her sister has been avoiding his calls and isn’t keen to let him know.

It becomes clear that Anna isn’t happy, and she admits to Gina that she isn’t ready to have a baby. Gina is concerned and urges Anna to explore all her options.

2. Avani gets found out

Avani has been messaging an older boy called Mason, who is 18, and the pair hang out together. Barney interrupts them and informs Mason that Avani is only 15.

Mason thought Avani was at university and so is shocked by this, but Avani convinces him that it’s okay and they kiss.

Later, Avani urges Barney to keep quiet about Mason, and he agrees to keep her secret.

3. Freddie makes a discovery

While Freddie, Anna and Bobby are hanging out together. Freddie uses Anna’s laptop and finds details of a clinic that she was researching.

He keeps quiet about his discovery, but Anna finds him later and admits that she is going to have an abortion. She doesn’t want Bobby to know, so asks Freddie to keep this between them.

4. Sharon and Elaine face off

Elaine has recently found out the truth about Keanu’s murder, and now knows that her daughter Linda is the killer. Next week, she has a big showdown with Sharon, where the pair discuss Linda and the events of the last few months.

5. Harvey gives Jean a gift

Harvey enters a radio competition and wins a trip to Greece. With their relationship still on the rocks, he asks Jean to accompany him.

Jean refuses his offer of a holiday together, which leaves Harvey disappointed. But she is touched when Harvey offers the tickets to her and Stacey instead of him.

6. Teddy pressures Reiss

Teddy corners Reiss and explains that he needs him to work on his books to hide his wealth. This involves some illegal fiddling, and Reiss isn’t happy about doing it, but their recent deal means he has no choice.

The Square continues to gossip about Sonia’s guilt, and Reiss struggles to hear this. Teddy puts more pressure on him with a hard deadline, as he needs to give the books to his ex’s solicitor.

Teddy then makes Reiss another offer: if he meets the deadline, he will help him to prove Sonia’s innocence.

7. Anna makes a decision

Bobby wants to make plans with Anna, but she brushes him off, and heads to the clinic alone. Freddie urges her to tell Bobby the truth, but she insists that she doesn’t want to.

Meanwhile at Beale’s Eels, Peter and Lauren tell Bobby that they think Anna might be pregnant, and he is stunned. Ian tells him to speak to Anna, so they can sort things out together.

But Anna is already at the clinic and, having talked through her options, she decides to go through with the abortion.

8. Nish changes his mind

Suki and Eve plan a surprise birthday party for Vinny and make a point of telling Nish that he isn’t invited. Nish then finds out that undercover police are investigating the chicken shop business, so he comes up with a plan.

But later, Vinny pleads with his dad to come to his party. Nish realises Vinny’s emotion is genuine and is touched, so decides to put his latest plan on hold for now.

9. Bobby catches Anna and Freddie

Anna finds Freddie in the waiting room at the clinic, and he takes her back to The Vic. The pair have an emotional moment and end up kissing – just as Bobby walks in.

Outside, Bobby accuses Freddie of getting Anna pregnant and has to be restrained by Martin. Anna arrives and insists that he has got the wrong end of the stick. Bobby and Anna continue their argument inside the Beales’ house, and all hell breaks loose.

10. Suki is concerned

At Vinny’s party, Suki is shocked when Nish pays her compliments about her parenting. Nish then gives Vinny a special birthday present, who is touched by the kind gesture.

But when Vinny shows the present to Suki, she isn’t convinced by Nish’s generosity and is confident that the gift is another way for him to buy the love of his children.

11. Reiss is uncomfortable

Reiss manages to sort Teddy’s books, but he soon faces another obstacle when a reporter approaches him for an interview, having been tipped off that he is defending Debbie’s alleged killer – Sonia.

Fortunately, Reiss’ interview has helped cast doubt on Sonia’s guilt. Kim decides to start supporting Sonia, while Alfie makes up a box of ‘Save Our Sonia’ T-shirts.

But later, Debbie’s dad Hugh arrives, asking Reiss to sign some paperwork so that her body can be released for the funeral. Hugh begs Reiss to see the truth about Sonia, and realise that she killed Debbie, leaving Reiss uncomfortable.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

