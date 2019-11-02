11 games to play with your friends this Friendsgiving

Friendsgiving is the perfect excuse to get all of your friends together for a hearty meal, creative cocktails and some good-hearted fun. Once the turkey and mashed potatoes have been devoured, take out the desserts and bond over some good old fashioned board and card games.
Of course, for adults, you can make anything a drinking game, but you can also keep things a little more wholesome and just play by the rules — you do you, boo! Most of these games are meant for those 17 and over, so check the rules before you deal a deck.
One of our favorite games to play is called Exploding Kittens, and if you can get passed the outrageous name, you can play.
Exploding Kittens Card Game ($19.99)
The game is played like this: Each player takes turns drawing a card from a pile. If you get an Exploding Kitten card, you're out. You can avoid "exploding" by playing a Defuse Card (these distract the "kittens" with things like laser pointers, kitten yoga and catnip sandwiches). You can also use cards to skip your turn, attack other players, peek at the deck or relocate an exploding kitten card secretly.
Check out more of our favorite board games to play with friends below and most of all, have a good Friendsgiving!
What Do You Meme? ($29.99)
How to play: A rotating judge decides who creates the funniest memes using dealt caption cards and photo cards in each round.
Cards of Humanity ($25)
How to play: One player asks a question from a black card and everyone else answers with their best, funniest white card—that's one round. It comes with multiple sets of rules so you can switch up how you play.
5 Second Rule ($13.99, Originally $19.99)
How to play: Choose a topic card, flip the 5 second timer and name three things that fit within that topic as fast as you can.
Hot Seat Card Game ($24.99)
How to play: Draw three question cards and choose one you want everyone to answer—the rest of the players will have to answer as if they were you. Then, everyone has to guess which answer is actually yours.
Who In The Room? ($20)
How to play: Question cards ask things like "Who in the room would survive the least amount of time on a desert island?" and everyone reveals their answer by pointing at the same time. The questions get funnier and more awkward as you go.
Throw Throw Burrito Board Game ($24.99)
How to play: This game is best described as half card game, half dodgeball, where the dodgeball is a soft and squishy burrito. It's as simple as collecting cards, playing your hand and throwing things, according to the game's description.
Drunk Confidence ($15.49, Originally $16.95)
How to play: Players take turns drawing cards that each hold a challenge, from singing to historical trivia to funny random acts. If the player can't win the challenge, start drinking.
Ms. Monopoly ($19.99)
How to play: It's Monopoly, but with a few feminist twists! Like in this game, women get paid more. It's a celebration of female entrepreneurs and inventors.
Catch Phrase Game ($13.39)
How to play: Players have to describe a word to other players without saying the word on screen. The team holding the game when the buzzer goes off loses.