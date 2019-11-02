11 games to play with your friends this Friendsgiving

Friendsgiving is the perfect excuse to get all of your friends together for a hearty meal, creative cocktails and some good-hearted fun. Once the turkey and mashed potatoes have been devoured, take out the desserts and bond over some good old fashioned board and card games.

Of course, for adults, you can make anything a drinking game, but you can also keep things a little more wholesome and just play by the rules — you do you, boo! Most of these games are meant for those 17 and over, so check the rules before you deal a deck.

One of our favorite games to play is called Exploding Kittens, and if you can get passed the outrageous name, you can play.

The game is played like this: Each player takes turns drawing a card from a pile. If you get an Exploding Kitten card, you're out. You can avoid "exploding" by playing a Defuse Card (these distract the "kittens" with things like laser pointers, kitten yoga and catnip sandwiches). You can also use cards to skip your turn, attack other players, peek at the deck or relocate an exploding kitten card secretly.

Check out more of our favorite board games to play with friends below and most of all, have a good Friendsgiving!

How to play: A rotating judge decides who creates the funniest memes using dealt caption cards and photo cards in each round.

