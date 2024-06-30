11 hurt in American Family Field escalator malfunction
The Brewers said six people went to the hospital.
Formula One legend and former Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher, 55, has lived a reclusive life with his family away from the glare of the spotlight since his skiing accident in 2013…
TORONTO — Bullpen depth was at the heart of the Toronto Blue Jays' success last year. This season, injuries and other issues have depleted that.
Patrick Mahomes took a cute pic of his daughter and stood by with a beverage as his son had a tantrum
The San Jose Sharks took Macklin Celebrini No. 1 as expected. The Anaheim Ducks' selection at No. 3 left the prospect in shock.
After answering six straight questions from reporters, Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark insisted they address teammate Aliyah Boston, who had been sitting next to her the whole time.
LAS VEGAS — The Utah Hockey Club made a big splash on the NHL draft's second day.
MONTREAL — Andre De Grasse crossed the finish line with his arms open wide, certain he’d just sprinted to yet another Canadian title in the 100 metres. So the six-time Olympic medallist was surprised to see Ottawa’s Eliezer Adjibi listed first on the board at Claude-Robillard sports complex. "I was kind of confused. I mean, I thought I won, I didn't see anybody in my peripheral,” De Grasse said. “I was like, OK, maybe I got snuck up on the outside or something, because I didn't see anybody.” Luc
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sha'Carri Richardson got passed on the outside down the stretch and finished fourth in the 200-meter final at U.S. track trials Saturday, meaning she'll only have one chance for an individual Olympic gold medal next month in Paris.
TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doesn't see himself as the Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse leader, but his recent hot streak is certainly leading by example.
For the second time this season, a dog bite has sidelined a prominent LPGA player.
LAS VEGAS — Ivan Demidov started to learn English some 18 months ago. The idea was he might need it for a future career in the NHL.
EASTBOURNE — Canada's Leylah Fernandez has advanced to the final of the Rothesay International grass-court tennis tournament.
VANCOUVER — Vancouver Canucks defenceman Nikita Zadorov appears to be headed to the free agent market.
Buyout season is underway around the NHL as teams clear salary cap space for upcoming moves.
DETROIT (AP) — Akshay Bhatia had a hole-in-one of sorts when his golf ball fell into a hole in a fairway drain at Detroit Golf Club in the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Friday.
The San Jose Sharks will have the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NHL draft. Here's when the draft will begin.
Football clubs worldwide are set to splash the cash again this summer and there’s a good chance we might see transfer records tumble at several sides.The transfer market has been a never-ending upwa...
Friday’s game in Toronto had the makings of a meltdown. Instead, the Yankees snapped their four-game losing streak with a 16-5, comeback win over the Blue Jays. The Yankees could have unraveled during a dramatic fifth inning. That’s when the Blue Jays scored their second run on a bouncing ball to Anthony Volpe. Volpe flipped to Gleyber Torres at second, but the second baseman’s throw didn’t ...
TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano has been shut down because of continued pain in his injured right elbow, manager John Schneider said Saturday.