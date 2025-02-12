Eleven Labour councillors suspended over WhatsApp group

Eleven Labour councillors have been suspended from the party over their membership of a WhatsApp group that has already seen two MPs lose the whip.

Former health minister Andrew Gwynne was sacked over the weekend for offensive messages sent in the group, named Trigger Me Timbers.

On Monday, Oliver Ryan, who was elected as MP for Burnley last summer, became the second MP to have the whip withdrawn over his involvement in the group.

Now, almost a dozen more Labour members – including Mr Gwynne’s wife – are understood to have been suspended.

Other councillors who were administratively suspended on Tuesday are understood to include former council leader Brenda Warrington, and Claire Reid, a member of Labour’s national policy forum.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group’s members come from Tameside and Stockport councils.

Andrew Gwynne was sacked as a minister after the messages emerged (PA Wire)

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “As part of our WhatsApp group investigation, a group of councillors have been administratively suspended from the Labour Party.

“As soon as this group was brought to our attention, a thorough investigation was launched in line with the Labour Party’s rules and procedures and this process is ongoing. Swift action will always be taken where individuals are found to have breached the high standards expected of them as Labour Party members.”

Mr Gwynne left government and was suspended from Labour at the weekend after reports he had sent messages to the group including a joke about a constituent being “mown down” by a truck.

He also said hoped a 72-year-old woman would soon die after she asked a councillor about bin collections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MP for Gorton and Denton in Greater Manchester said he deeply regretted his “badly misjudged comments” and apologised for “any offence caused” in a statement.

Oliver Ryan has lost the Labour whip (PA Media)

Sir Keir Starmer dismissed him as a minister as soon as he became aware of the comments, it is understood.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reported that Mr Ryan appeared to mock a fellow Labour MP over his sexuality in exchanges in the group.

The newspaper does not name the MP being mocked in the group and notes he has never discussed his sexuality publicly and is not publicly known to be gay.

Mr Ryan is also said to have used an offensive nickname to refer to local Labour leader Colin Bailey.

He became an MP in July and was previously a Tameside councillor.

Mr Ryan said he had been a member of the group between 2019 and 2022 and regretted not “speaking out at the time” over comments which were “completely unacceptable”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I did not see every message, but I accept responsibility for not being more proactive in challenging what was said,” he said.

“I also made some comments myself which I deeply regret and would not make today and for that, I wholeheartedly apologise.”

Ashley Dalton, the MP for West Lancashire, has been appointed as a minister at the Department of Health and Social Care following Mr Gwynne’s departure.