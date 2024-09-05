11-year-old arrested for making bomb threat at a Deerfield Beach school: BSO deputies

An 11-year-old boy was arrested for making a bomb threat at a Broward school on Wednesday, according to officials.

At about 11:30 a.m., deputies recieved reports of the threat at Somerset Academy Key Charter Middle/High School, and the school quickly evacuated, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Students were back in class by 1 p.m. after being given the all clear by the BSO Threat Management Unit.

The child was taken to the Juvenile Assesment Center and is being charged with one count of making a false report of a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction.

“BSO reminds the public that making school threats is no joke. Under Florida law, whether it is said aloud, written in text, or posted on social media, an individual can be charged with a felony for written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting,” school officials said in an email to the Herald.