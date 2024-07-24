11-year-old dies after being pulled from pool at Myrtle Beach, SC, area resort

An 11-year-old Georgia girl has died, three days after she was pulled from a resort pool.

Serenity Evans died Tuesday from injuries she sustained after being pulled from a pool at The Links Resort, 917 Thomas Ave. in North Myrtle Beach, according to a release from Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Willard reported Serenity was pulled from the pool on Saturday and transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. She and her family were vacationing in the area from Lawrenceville, Georgia, the release stated.

North Myrtle Beach Police are investigating.

This is the fourth child who has died this month in the Myrtle Beach area in an incident involving water.

A mother was charged July 8, 2024, after her child drowned in a pool at the Caribbean Resort in Myrtle Beach.

On July 5, 2024, a 3-year-old died after being pulled from a pool at a Myrtle Beach area home. The child was staying with family.

Then on July 7, 2024, a 2-year-old girl was pulled from the lazy river on Wild Iris Drive in Myrtle Beach. The girl later died at a hospital. The West Virginia toddler was on vacation with family.