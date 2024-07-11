11-year-old girl taken to hospital with CPR in progress after being hit by vehicle in Omaha

The Canadian Press

First Nations chiefs have heard enough promises and "performative reconciliation," Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Thursday, adding they deserve a partnership based on honest conversations. It was the first time Poilievre addressed the Assembly of First Nations, an organization representing more than 600 First Nations that had a tense relationship with the Conservatives when former prime minister Stephen Harper was in power. In 2018, former Conservative leader Andrew Scheer was booed a