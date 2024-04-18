11-year-old Kauffman School student killed in shooting worked to stop violence
11-year-old Kauffman School student killed in shooting worked to stop violence
11-year-old Kauffman School student killed in shooting worked to stop violence
After presenting the trophy to her husband, Prince Harry, he and Meghan Markle shared a public kiss. Then his friend came along.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyPrince Harry has publicly renounced his British residency, in paperwork coinciding with his first public appearance since his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, was diagnosed with cancer.Harry spoke via video link on Wednesday at the annual general meeting of Travalyst, the sustainable travel organization he founded in 2019, before quitting the royal family.As part of the organization’s year-end procedures, it also filed company returns in w
The supermodel joins Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser and Tina Kunakey in the new summer 2024 campaign
TORONTO — Two men who worked for Air Canada and an alleged firearms trafficker are among nine people charged in a heist of nearly $24 million in gold and cash from Toronto's Pearson airport a year ago, police said Wednesday, offering new details of what happened in the "sensational" case. Peel Regional Police said their joint investigation – dubbed Project 24K – with the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau has resulted in a combined 19 criminal charges against the suspects, including multi
A park ranger made the discovery, and now an investigation is underway.
The 54-year-old sparkled in the daring sequin ensemble
Melissa Gilbert and the cast of "Little House on the Prairie" reunite 50 years after the premiere of the TV show. See photos from then and now.
'Father of the Bride' producer Carol Bride has declared Sydney Sweeney "can't act" and is "not pretty".
Check out this hilarious lip reading of what Taylor Swift said to Travis Kelce during Coachella.
Samantha Davis, wife of British character actor Warwick Davis, died in March at age 53, according to a statement
I truly can't comprehend a world where RadioShack still exists, but apparently, it does!
The Duke of Sussex appeared at Travalyst's annual convening on April 16
My fellow Americans... can we... not.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who authorities say fatally shot an Uber driver who he thought was trying to rob him after scam phone calls deceived them both has been indicted on a murder charge. William Brock, 81, also faces counts of kidnapping and felonious assault in the indictment handed up Monday by a Clark County grand jury. Court documents did not list an attorney for him and a telephone number for Brock could not be located. He has pleaded not guilty and could face a life sen
Elvis Presley's granddaughter just wore the 'no pants' trend and we're obsessed. See photos
The actress first posted about being "sick" when she shared two photos of herself from the hospital on March 11
CNN’s Erin Burnett speaks with Christine Cornell, a veteran courtroom sketch artist who is currently sketching former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial.
The actress was filming one of the final episodes of the show's historic 25th season in New York City when she was approached by the child
Samantha Cohen worked closely with royals including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, for almost 20 years.
The married ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ hosts soaked up the warm weather in photos shared to Ripa’s Instagram Stories on April 15