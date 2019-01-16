11-year-old skateboarding 'fairy princess' goes viral for shredding skills

Meet the 'skate fairy,' a young girl in Brazil who may be the next big thing in skateboarding.

11-year-old Rayssa Leal has been skating since she was 6 years old, but now, thanks to her cult following on Instagram and Facebook, she is gaining international acclaim.

Leal first caught professional attention when she posted a video of herself doing a heelflip. Though she failed the first two attempts, the third time was the charm, and even skate legend Tony Hawk took notice. "I don't know anything about this but I love it: a fairytale heelflip in Brazil," he said as he reposted her video.

Since then, the adorable daredevil has been posting daily for her over 200 thousand followers, and it is clear that she is just continuing to up her game. Sporting her iconic fairy princess costume, Leal can be seen shredding for a few hours every day, honing her craft. Though she has already won numerous junior street-skating titles, it is clear that there are many more to come.

See her shredding above.