11 Perfect Blazers For Fall

As Milan fashion week comes to an end, we're crushing on the city's legendarily elegant inhabitants. One of the sharpest tools in their style arsenal? A well-tailored blazer. This season, show-goers took to the streets in a variety of renditions on the classic, and there were plenty of chic examples on the runway, as well. The week got a strong start at Prada, where boxy jackets were the order of the day. And there were similar silhouettes at The Row and Gucci, too. Looking to refresh your quintessential pinstripe or tuxedo jacket? The female founders of Blazé Miano and Bleis Madrid have you covered. See all of our favorites below.

Originally Appeared on W

