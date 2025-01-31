11 Sleep Hacks That Actually Mean You'll Get Some Rest

Natasha Hinde
·8 min read
If you're looking to improve your ability to snooze, read on.
If you're looking to improve your ability to snooze, read on. Photo by Kate Stone Matheson on Unsplash

When it comes to TikTok, people love to jump on a new trend – and the hot topic on everyone’s lips right now is ‘sleepmaxxing’.

As the portmanteau suggests, it’s about maximising your sleep with a range of helpful hacks.

At HuffPost UK, we write a lot about sleep, so we thought we’d share some of the best sleepmaxxing tips and tricks to help you get some shut-eye...

1. Munch pineapple before bed

The humble pineapple could be the key to helping you drift off quicker and stay asleep longer. This is because pineapple can help increase your body’s melatonin levels, which in turn promotes better sleep.

ADVERTISEMENT

Melatonin is produced by the pineal gland in your brain and helps to control your sleep cycle.

In one study, published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, eating pineapple was found to boost melatonin levels by a whopping 266%.

Pineapples also contain bromelain which has anti-inflammatory properties and helps with muscle relaxation, easing you into a gentle sleep, according to Panda London’s sleep expert Max Kirsten.

2. Limit caffeine and booze (sorry)

Caffeine may give you that morning boost, but we should be mindful of just how much coffee we’re drinking.

Dr Patrick Doherty, an assistant clinical professor of neurosurgery at Yale Medicine in Connecticut, previously told HuffPost: “In moderation, [there’s] nothing particularly wrong with it, but I wouldn’t have more than a cup or two of coffee a day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would probably stop any coffee ingestion towards the early part of the afternoon, because having coffee within probably six hours or so of trying to go to sleep is going to disrupt [sleep].”

The same goes for alcohol. While it might easily send you to sleep after a couple of pints, the quality of your sleep will be bad.

“In moderation, small amounts [of alcohol] once or twice a week is reasonable, but daily drinking is certainly not healthy, and drinking within an hour or two of bedtime disrupts the sleep cycle,” Dr Doherty explained.

3. Try the 3-2-1 rule

Going one step further is the “3-2-1 rule,” which instructs folks to stop drinking alcohol three hours before bed, stop eating two hours before bed and stop drinking fluids of any kind one hour before bed.

The technique was recommended by sleep psychologist Michael Breus on a segment of the Today show.

ADVERTISEMENT

So what do experts think of the idea? “The 3-2-1 rule is really just healthy guidelines,” said Dr Timothy Young, a sleep medicine specialist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Wisconsin.

“I think most of us are looking for better quality sleep – that’s the most common request I hear in our sleep clinic, and this is a way to help you achieve that.”

4. Give the military sleep method a go

It’s been suggested the “military sleep method” can help you nod off far faster. One fan of the method said it cut their falling asleep time down to two minutes.

Per the University of Minnesota (UMN), the technique involves a mix of visualisation and muscle relaxation.

“You lie on your back, being still, and intentionally relax each muscle group, one at a time, while focusing on slow, calming breaths,” say experts. This includes your eyelids, tongue, jaw, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

You should move from the top of your head to the bottom of your toes, imagining yourself sinking into the bed the entire time.

After that, the Sleep Foundation says you should clear your mind for 10 seconds, imagining something soothing like rolling hills or lying in a treehouse in a forest.

If you can’t clear your mind, don’t fight your thoughts, they add; just let them float into and out of your head.

5. Clock block (yes really)

Two words I wasn’t expecting to write today, but there we go. Clock-blocking could be the key to the night-long kip of our dreams.

This is because looking at the time when you’ve woken up in the middle of the night can make you anxious, which can scupper your chance of getting back to sleep.

Dr Jake Deutsch told TechRadar: “Many people feel ‘pressure’ to sleep, and clocks can have a negative effect when patients are sensitive to this.”

So, if your clock’s face is making you anxious, experts recommend simply locking it away. After all, watching the time “is one of the biggest disruptors to being able to get back to sleep,” Dr Ramlakhan told The Guardian.

6. Try to stay awake 

Bear with us on this one. Paradoxical intention is where you challenge yourself to stay awake for as long as you can – therefore removing the pressure to fall asleep... The theory is that this should help you then fall asleep.

Some research seems to suggest it works.

James Lloyd, a psychotherapist at Ceangail Psychotherapy, said: “When someone tries too hard to sleep, they create pressure and worry that paradoxically keeps them awake.

“By flipping the script and intentionally staying awake, [paradoxical intention] can help break that anxiety-driven cycle.”

The expert said it works best in a quiet, low-pressure environment.

He added: “The person using the technique should understand that it’s about reducing effort and anxiety, not actually staying awake all night ― instead of trying to force sleep, they can lie there calmly with the mindset of staying awake.”

7. Put your phone down (ideally in another room)

To get better-quality rest, focus on improving your “sleep hygiene,” which refers to the lifestyle habits and environmental factors that affect our sleep.

Laurie Santos, a Yale University psychology professor and host of The Happiness Lab podcast, told HuffPost: “Turn off your screens about 30 minutes before bed, and consider keeping your devices away from your bed so you’re not tempted to check them out at night.

“I also recommend getting one of those old-school alarm clocks that don’t talk to social media or your email.”

8. Take a warm bath (or shower)

Justine Grosso, a mind-body psychologist, is a proponent of an evening bath for its physical and mental health benefits.

“Totally immersing yourself in water, as opposed to showering, has been shown to lift mood in people with depressionimprove sleep for people with insomnia and have positive effects on the cardiovascular system,” she explained.

But if you don’t have a bath tub, an evening shower can have a positive impact too. Sleep adviser Robert Oexman previously told HuffPost: “Showering at night can enhance sleep by augmenting the decrease in core body temperature that is necessary to initiate sleep and maintain proper sleep at night.”

9. Fix the temperature in your room

Clinical psychologist Dr Micheal Breus, from the American Board of Sleep Medicine, says you might want to adjust your thermostat if you’re struggling to sleep.

This is because “both heat and cold exposure during sleep can cause a person to wake more during the night,” he explains on Sleep Doctor’s site.

Generally speaking, “experts suggest an air temperature between about 65 and 68°F [18-20°C] is optimal for sleeping,” Dr Breus shared.

That’s because temperature affects our Circadian rhythm, as well as our different sleep stages.

In the first three non-rapid eye movement (NREM) stages, your body temperature lowers and your heartbeat slows down.

Sleeping in a cooler room can make entering this stage easier.

When you enter rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, your body’s core temperature rises again.

At this stage, very cold temperatures are more likely to wake you up before your sleep cycle is complete, Dr Breus added.

10. Try the 4-7-8 breathing method

The way we breathe can play a big part in helping our bodies to successfully relax and fall asleep, according to Jana Abelovska, Superintendent Pharmacist at Click Pharmacy.

She recommends trying the 4-7-8 breathing method. This is how you do it:

  • Start in a sitting position with your back straight upright.

  • From there, you’ll breathe in through your nose while counting to 4.

  • Then, hold your breath while counting to 7.

  • Finally, breathe out through your mouth slowly as you can to 8 – make a ‘whoosh’ noise as you exhale.

  • Repeat the process three times – if you’ve not fallen asleep already!

How does it work? Abelovska explains: “The way that this process works is to steadily reduce your heart rate to a comfortable level, which in turn will help you to feel more relaxed. When we sleep, our heart rate actually dips to somewhere between 20% to 30% below our resting heart rate.

“Not only is the [4-7-8] method effective for calming down your heart rate in preparation for sleeping, you can also use this as a stress-busting exercise, visualising your stresses being expelled from your body as you slowly breathe out.”

11. Eat dinner four hours before bed

If you’re prone to waking up in the night with heartburn, gastroenterologist Dr Will Bulsiewicz has some sage advice.

He told gut health company ZOE’s podcast that it really matters how much time you leave between eating your dinner and hitting the hay.

“Ideally, we want to go to bed with an empty stomach, so when you lay down flat, gravity stops helping you because you’re laying flat, and so anything that’s in your stomach could start to reverse up into your oesophagus, into your chest while you’re lying there,” the doctor said.

To stop this happening we should have our dinner “three or, even better, four hours before bedtime because that’s how long it takes for most of the food to exit our stomach”.

Got it.

Find out more...

Latest Stories

  • What US adults think of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his views on vaccines, fluoride and raw milk

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s anti-vaccine advocacy is outside the mainstream. His previous statements on abortion could alienate Republicans. But a new poll finds that not all of his controversial health goals are unpopular — in fact, at least one has broad support among Democrats and Republicans.

  • Carole Middleton's difficult birth story that left her 'very concerned'

    The Princess of Wales' mother Carole Middleton had secret fears about welcoming Kate without her husband Michael Middleton in January 1982.

  • Prof. Steffanie Strathdee, a Canadian working at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, says she was stunned to see NIH funding was paused.

    Canadian scientists say the uncertainty surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's apparent pause on federal health spending could stall research on new drugs, vaccines, and treatments for cancer, dementia&nbsp;and more&nbsp;—&nbsp;including at labs in Canada.The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) powers some of the best scientists around the world. Most of its $47-billion US budget last year funded&nbsp;research that&nbsp;the agency deemed&nbsp;could "enhance health, lengthen life, reduce illness and disability."&nbsp; That includes work&nbsp;being done by Canadian researchers, who received over $40 million US of funding last year.Now there's confusion. On Jan. 21, the Trump administration imposed a communication freeze until Feb. 1&nbsp;for federal health officials. At the NIH, that meant&nbsp;key meetings that decide which scientific research to fund were cancelled, with no word on when they would be rescheduled.&nbsp;&nbsp;This week, an NIH webpage on grants and funding, a dashboard for researchers, announced unspecified changes that will affect "research project grants, fellowships and training grants" submitted on or after Jan. 25.&nbsp;Adding to the chaos: in a separate move, the administration also froze hundreds of billions of dollars in federal grants, loans and aid Monday,&nbsp;before reversing course Wednesday.&nbsp;&nbsp;All this is leaving many scientists — including those in Canada — unsure of the future of their work.Canadian Steffanie Strathdee moved to the U.S. in 1998 and receives NIH funding for her HIV prevention research. She is awaiting word on a new grant submission for $12 million US,, and a meeting scheduled with the NIH next week to adjudicate about it is up in the air."When I opened my computer and saw that NIH dollars were frozen, I was stunned," Strathdee said.Strathdee is a professor at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine. The research involves following large groups of people who use drugs over time to study HIV and hepatitis C. Some of her work includes studies in Canada with people who use drugs to inform prevention and treatment in the U.S., Canada and beyond.&nbsp;Strathdee said most researchers she knows have already been affected by the temporary freezes on meetings, travel, communication and hiring at the NIH.&nbsp;Nathan Spreng of the department of neurology and neurosurgery at Montreal's McGill University aims to better understand brain aging. If research like Spreng's is underfunded it could delay the development of future treatments. (Alison Northcott/CBC)"At the very best scenario, we're facing a significant funding delay, and that means that the livelihoods of my staff and my students, both in Canada and the U.S., are being affected."Future consequences?Researchers working at Canadian universities are also anxious about the lack of clarity.&nbsp;Nathan Spreng is the James McGill Professor&nbsp;in the department of neurology and neurosurgery at McGill University in Montreal, where he studies how the brain changes as we get older. The NIH has funded his research into loneliness, brain aging and Alzheimer's disease.&nbsp;Research like Spreng's, if underfunded, could delay the development of future treatments."The consequences of this are just real human suffering," Spreng said. "There are a number of diseases and injuries that are not well treated at the moment. Absent this kind of funding, these people will just continue to suffer."NIH funding contributed to the development of all but two of 356 drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2010 and 2019, a 2023 article in JAMA Health Forum suggests.WATCH |&nbsp;Funding, but also information sharing, at stake if U.S. leaves WHO:&nbsp;Spreng said that the main concern right now within the scientific community is about&nbsp;NIH study sections, expert-led panels who rank grant proposals for funding.&nbsp;"It's not going to be felt immediately," Spreng said. "It's going to take a number of years for a kind of cumulative impact to emerge, but across the board, what we'll see are fewer treatments, fewer innovations in medicine and the persistence of ill health."Science community feeling a chillAn exception, according to a memo first reported on Monday by Stat, a U.S.-based health and medical news site, allows people enrolled in clinical trials of potential medications to travel to the study sites.But ongoing confusion about impact on the wider NIH research funding continues."It is really putting a freeze on science," and the chill is being felt throughout the science community, said Jim Woodgett, a cancer researcher at the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute at Toronto's Sinai Health and the Terry Fox Research Institute.Jim Woodgett's lab focus includes the causes and treatment of breast cancer and liver cancer. He said details of NIH research funding seem to change by the second. ( Craig Chivers/CBC)"We don't know a lot about the details, and they seem to be changing every second," he said. "I think that uncertainty actually is adding to the crisis."&nbsp;Woodgett notes the Canadian Institutes for Health Research, the main funder of medical research in this country,&nbsp;has a budget&nbsp;of about $1.4 billion. Since 2016, the Government of Canada invested $22 billion on science and research initiatives. For comparison, the NIH alone spends more than double that every year — over $47 billion&nbsp;US or $67 billion in Canadian dollars.&nbsp;Strathdee, the HIV scientist, said the uncertainty with U.S. funding opens the door for Canada to increase research funding and attract top American scientists —&nbsp;or bring Canadians back home.&nbsp;"This is an opportunity for not brain drain, but brain gain," Strathdee said. "I'm just one of many people that want to come back home and have never given up on my collaborations in Canada."A spokesperson for the federal minister of innovation, science and industry&nbsp;told CBC News that the government is&nbsp;watching the developments around&nbsp;science and research funding in the U.S. closely.&nbsp;Strathdee, who currently commutes between San Diego and Toronto, is hedging her bets.&nbsp;"If things continue to erode in the United States and it's a deliberate erosion of the public health infrastructure, then I'll be revisiting my decision about where I'm going to put the rest of my time in my career."

  • NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade reveals shocking cancer diagnosis and partial kidney removal

    Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade revealed on his podcast that he had been putting off a physical but health concerns prompted a visit to a physician.

  • Fact check: $50 million for condoms in Gaza? Five big reasons to be skeptical Trump’s story is true

    During her first official White House briefing as President Donald Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt announced that Trump had prevented a “preposterous waste of taxpayer money.” Trump’s team, she said, used the president’s pause on foreign aid to thwart a plan in which “there was about to be $50 million taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza.”

  • Armed patient allegedly injures three hospital staff in Halifax emergency room

    HALIFAX — Three hospital employees were injured in what Nova Scotia’s health minister says was an armed assault by a patient Wednesday afternoon at the Halifax Infirmary emergency department.

  • Lizzo Celebrates Weight Loss With Inspiring Selfie

    Lizzo posted a photo to Instagram sharing that she has achieved her weight loss goal, or “weight release goal,” with an inspiring message for fans.

  • 5 key takeaways from Kennedy’s combative second hearing

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Trump’s nominee for Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary, sat through his second Senate confirmation hearing in as many days on Thursday, with his chances of being confirmed appearing less certain by the end. Democrats on the the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee once again hammered Kennedy for…

  • Concerned about microplastics in tea bags? Here's what researchers say you should know.

    Some commercially available tea bags contain high levels of microplastics. Here's what researchers say you should know, and options for brewing a safer cup of tea.

  • This type of meningitis is fast and deadly. Here's what to know.

    Here's what bacterial meningitis is, how it's different from viral and other types of meningitis, and what treatment can be expected.

  • Doctor suing SHA alleging discrimination at Regina General Hospital

    A Regina-based doctor is taking the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to court, accusing the organization and some its employees of intimidation, breach of contract, conspiracy and defamation.Dr. Amos Akinbiyi said he believes there has been a retaliation campaign against him motivated by racism."The treatment that I've had with the SHA only made me realize that I don't belong," Akinbiyi said.The allegations in his lawsuit have not been tested in court.Originally from Nigeria, Akinbiyi was edu

  • RFK Jr. gets it. Our unhealthy lifestyles are killing us and driving up debt. | Opinion

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. can help to rebuild the systems that promote unhealthy lifestyles in America. He deserves our support.

  • FDA reclassifies Lay’s potato chips recall to the highest risk level, warning the chips could cause ‘serious adverse health consequences or death’

    Frito-Lay insists all affected bags are currently off shelves.

  • Chronic back and neck pain? This pillow is 'particularly good' for pain relief, says an expert — and it's 56% off

    Amazon shoppers are raving about "what a difference" this pillow makes. I put it to the test.

  • Walmart's Broccoli Recall Now Classified As Potentially Deadly, According To The FDA

    Customers are being urged to check their freezers immediately for broccoli recalled from Walmart.

  • Proposal in Kentucky would allow teachers to read, display Ten Commandments

    Proposal in Kentucky would allow teachers to read, display Ten Commandments

  • RFK Jr and Trump are mulling banning fluoride from drinking water. Here’s what the mineral actually does

    Fluoride prevents cavities in a quarter of adults and children but excess and prolonged exposure can lead to health risks

  • FDA Recalls Lay's Potato Chips—Here's What You Need to Know

    Lay's potato chips join a growing list of items that have been elevated to Class I this month.

  • Death of Boston priest was murder, Spanish media say

    Police in Spain are investigating after a Massachusetts priest died last week in a city along the country's southern coast, according to Jesuits USA.

  • Alberta premier defends COVID-19 report, unsure which recommendations to take

    CALGARY — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's not sure which recommendations from a controversial COVID-19 report her government will implement.