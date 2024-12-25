'110 years young' - UK's oldest man celebrates birthday with celebrity party

The UK's oldest man has celebrated his 110th birthday with a special performance from opera singer Alfie Boe at his care home in Derbyshire.

A party was laid on for Donald Rose, who's now classed as a "supercentenarian".

Mr Boe joined the bash in Ilkeston by video call and sang happy birthday, adding it was "a pleasure" to perform for him.

Mr Rose, who served in the Second World War with the Queen's Royal Regiment, said: "Today is the best day I've ever had."

Canal Vue Care Home announced his birthday with a post on Facebook: "Today we're celebrating a remarkable milestone. Our beloved Donald is turning 110 years young!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Activity coordinator Naomi Allsop also shared a touching tribute on Facebook: "Happy 110th birthday to my amazing best friend, the UK's oldest man and a remarkable WWII and D-Day veteran!

"We've shared so many incredible experiences together, and there's still so much more to come!"

"Donald is a lovely character - and a true national treasure," said the mayor of Erewash, Councillor Kate Fennelly, who also paid him a visit.

Mr Rose, who was born in 1914 in Westcott, Surrey, also received a card from The King and Queen, which he proudly showed off.

Other performances at the care home included Kate from D-Day Darlings, an all-female singing group who reached the finals of ITV's Britain's Got Talent.

She sang Dame Vera Lynn's The White Cliffs of Dover and We'll Meet Again.

ADVERTISEMENT

On 5 December, the war hero was among 200 veterans and their guests to attend a Christmas reception at St James's Palace, hosted by the Duke of Gloucester.

The event was organised by The Not Forgotten veterans' charity, which aims to combat isolation and loneliness in the armed forces and those who have served through social activities and holidays.

Mr Rose served as a sniper and Desert Rat in North Africa in the Second World War, according to The Gerontology Research Group, and was part of the liberation of Italy and France.

He earned a number of medals during his service including the Legion D'Honneur - France's highest honour.

After working various jobs as a labourer, lorry driver and bin man he moved to Derbyshire in 2000 following the death of his wife, and at the age of 106 moved into his care home in Ilkeston.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more from Sky News:

Mother in court accused of murdering son

Thousands in forces 'not medically deployable'

Mild weather ahead of Christmas Day

On 25 November, following the death of 112-year-old John Tinniswood, he became the oldest known living man in the UK.

The world's oldest living person is Japan's 116-year-old Tomiko Itooka.