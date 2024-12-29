12/29 Wx Hit

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
Quebec and Ontario residents shook by 4.1-magnitude earthquake
A minor, 4.1-magnitude earthquake that occurred Sunday morning in Quebec was felt as far away as parts of southern Ontario
- The Weather Network - Video
Freezing rain threat for Ontario and Quebec
Dangerous travel conditions continue across the two provinces as freezing rain risks slick roads. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the impacts.
- The Weather Network
Weekend travel headaches possible as storm rolls into B.C.
Get ready for widespread rain and snow to kick off the final weekend of 2024 across British Columbia
- CBC
With walls, berms and raised roads, Fort McMurray is working to keep its river from overflowing
Ever since the devastating spring floods of 2020 in Fort McMurray, the northeastern Alberta community has been shoring up its defences against rising rivers.Now, officials with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) say Fort McMurray is better prepared for future floods. "From a permanent structural mitigation standpoint, there's been significant works completed," said James Semple, manager of RMWB's project management office. It has spent $119 million on flood mitigation so far; the r
- FTW Outdoors
Researchers encounter dozens of rare, shark-eating orcas; video
Researchers out of Monterey, Ca., on Thursday enjoyed a rare encounter with mysterious killer whales known to travel in massive pods and prey on deepwater sharks. “There were fins everywhere we looked on the horizon,” Capt. Evan Brodsky, of
- The Weather Network
Freezing rain risk lingers into Sunday in eastern Ontario, Quebec
A continued risk for freezing rain and drizzle in eastern Ontario and southern Quebec could lead to travel issues around Ottawa and Montreal
- The Weather Network
Near-record rainfall streaming toward Ontario to end 2024
The increased moisture in Ontario is exceedingly rare for the end of December
- The Weather Network
Prairies to start 2025 with an impressive temperature divide
A sharp divide between above-seasonal and below-seasonal temperatures will drape across the Prairies into the new year
- BBC
Ocean gives up hundreds of rare Lego treasures
Hundreds of Lego pieces lost at sea 27 years ago are found in 2024, including the first shark.
- The Canadian Press
Environment Canada forecasts mix of freezing rain and rain for parts of Maritimes
FREDERICTON — Some nasty weather is headed toward parts of the Maritimes over the next few days, bringing with it a mix of freezing rain, rain and snow.
- ABC News Videos
50 million people face severe weather nationwide
More than 50 million people are bracing for severe weather from coast to coast during one of the busiest travel periods of the holiday season.
- The Canadian Press
Tornadoes in Texas and Mississippi kill 2 and injure 6 as severe weather system moves east
HOUSTON (AP) — A strong storm system threatened to whip up tornadoes in parts of the U.S. Southeast on Sunday, a day after severe weather claimed at least two lives as twisters touched down in Texas and Mississippi.
- Sky News
'Multi-hazard storm' to hit on New Year's Day with snow, wind and rain warnings in place
Weather warnings are in place for snow, wind and rain across much of the UK on New Year's Day. The start of 2025 will bring a "multi-hazard storm, combining severe gales, heavy rain and possibly significant snow as the rain runs into cold air," said Sky News meteorologist Christopher England. The most significant snowfall on New Year's Day will be from Donegal, across Northern Ireland and into the north of England and south of Scotland.
- Fox Weather
Multiple tornadoes strike southeastern Texas as severe storms march across South
A swath of severe weather spawned multiple tornadoes in southeastern Texas Thursday, part of a multi-day severe weather threat sweeping across the South through the end of the week.
- Fox Weather
Western North Carolina to be soaked with heaviest rains since Hurricane Helene this weekend
Three months after Hurricane Helene devastated portions of western North Carolina and the Appalachians, the FOX Forecast Center is now tracking the potential for several inches of rain in the same hard-hit areas over the weekend.
- BBC
Alderney Puffin nests almost trebled since 2005
Alderney Wildlife Trust says the number of puffins is good but they are still vulnerable
- USA TODAY Opinion
America's family farms are dying off. Will Trump's tariffs save them? | Opinion
As Trump prepares to remake economy with tariffs, he has a challenge coming from the heartland: Get tough on trade, without finishing off farmers.
- Reuters
Thousands of flights delayed across the US, one dead in deadly tornado as storms hit holiday travelers
Severe weather disrupted holiday travel on Saturday across the U.S. with deadly tornadoes in the southeast and heavy snow and wind on the west coast, delaying or canceling thousands of flights across the country. More than 7,000 flights in the U.S. were delayed on Saturday, according to the tracking site FlightAware, and more than 200 were canceled. About a third of the flights were delayed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, according to FlightAware, and nearly half of the flights originating from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston were delayed.
- The Weather Network - Video
Excessive moisture will fuel heavy rain across Ontario Sunday
Torrential rainfall possible as heavy rain moves in from the Gulf of Mexico and targets Ontario. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh,
- WDSU - New Orleans
Strong to severe thunderstorms expected late Saturday
Strong to severe thunderstorms expected late Saturday