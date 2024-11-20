12 Actors People Thought Were Miscast At First, But Can't Imagine Changing Now

Warner Bros. Pictures

I’m going to be honest with you here: I wasn’t sure Selena Gomez was going to be the best pick for Only Murders In The Building until I saw the show.

Now, though, I can’t even begin to think about anyone else playing Mabel. Funny how that happens, isn’t it?

It turns out I’m not alone in jumping the gun, either. In a recent Reddit post shared to r/moviecritic, site user u/phantom_avenger wanted to know about the times other Redditors’ prejudices were happily proven wrong.

“Which actor or actress seemed miscast for a role, but ended up being perfect?” they asked.

Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:

1) “Bruce Willis was not seen as an action hero, and then Die Hard happened.”

u/dismayhurta

“Bruce Willis as John McClane basically changed the trajectory of action heroes. Prior to Die Hard pretty much the only popular ones were the Stallone and Schwarzenegger types.” u/thesirblondie

2) “Bryan Cranston as Walter White.”

u/punisherofyournus

″‘This show is going to fail. The dad from f*cking Malcolm In The Middle?’ was a comment I remember seeing.” u/CitronNo8069

3) “When I saw previews for The Bourne Identity I was like, ‘Matt Damon as a badass superspy assassin? Ugh.’”

“He totally nailed it. I was so wrong.” u/nothatdoesntgothere

4) “Charlize Theron as Aileen Wuornos [in Monster].”

u/Easton8

“I watched the movie for a women’s issues class and I had the exact same reaction. She was so amazing in that movie.” u/Parmesann

5) “Daniel Craig [initially] got a lot of hate for James Bond.”

u/the_new_federalist

“He was also the first one who made James Bond seem human. He was the first one to be vulnerable.” u/nobodyisattackingme

6) “Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.”

”[I thought he was] much too tall, Australian, [and] mostly known as a stage actor primarily in musicals.” u/Peanut_Champion

7) “I’m an old fart who remembers Michael Keaton being cast as Batman.”

“With the roles he’s done since, it makes sense but back then it was a bit strange because he was best known as a comedic actor. He worked out well for a Burton Batman.” u/sparklingdinoturd

“This is a fan-submitted letter from when people heard about Keaton’s casting.” u/Beaverjuk

8) “Robert Pattinson as Batman.”

“He absolutely killed it, when people talked so much sh*t about him being cast.” u/cagingthing

9) “Colin Ferrell in The Penguin.”

u/FrannyKay1082

“One of the best casting choices, he’s insanely good.” u/Glad_Discount4748

10) “Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders.”

“Cillian’s appearance and stature don’t scream criminal gang boss but I couldn’t see anyone else as Tommy Shelby.” u/Due-Secret-3091

11) “Chris Evans for Captain America.”

“At the time he had few serious roles in big films and was mostly seen as a comic relief actor. Boy did he prove everyone wrong.” u/slinky317

12) “Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems.”

“Even his past ‘serious’ roles had a goofy offbeat slant to them (looking at you, Punch Drunk Love) but MAAAN that dude slayed that movie.” u/Mr_Bourbon



Do you disagree with any of these or have anything to add? Let us know!

Related...