The 12 Best Met Gala Red Carpet to After-Party Quick Changes

Emily Ratajkowski Photo: Getty Images More

Photo: Getty Images More

Gabrielle Union Photo: Getty Images More

Photo: Getty Images More

Hailey Baldwin Photo: Getty Images More

Photo: Getty Images More

Gigi Hadid Photo: Getty Images More

Photo: Getty Images More

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Photo: Getty Images More

Photo: Getty Images More

Kate Bosworth Photo: Getty Images More

Photo: Getty Images More

Rihanna Photo: Getty Images More

Photo: Getty Images More

Zendaya Photo: Getty Images More

Photo: Getty Images More

Kendall Jenner Photo: Getty Images More

Photo: Getty Images More

Priyanka Chopra Photo: Getty Images More

Photo: Getty Images More

This year’s Met Gala dress code left a surprising amount of room for interpretation, and many took the exhibition’s theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” to mean more is more. The red carpet was covered in twinkling embellishments, painterly colors, and crowning headdresses so tall, it was all too easy to pick out who was who in the crowd. That said, given all of that over-the-top excess, it comes as no surprise that when it came time for the after-parties, many were itching to shed their heavy ball skirts and ditch those massive hair accessories in favor of a relaxed yet festive alternative to close out the party of the year.

Rihanna, for instance, traded in her metallic Margiela (and matching bishop’s hat, too) for Nina Ricci’s glitter-flecked pajamas in a similar shade of silver. Zendaya, meanwhile, began fashion’s biggest night by channeling Joan of Arc, molded into a custom Versace gown crafted from sparkling chain mail; the moment was an especially fitting homage considering the new revival of George Bernard Shaw’s 1923 play that recently opened on Broadway.

Once surprise musical guest Madonna took her final bow on the Met steps, Zendaya shed her suit of armor and tried on a sculptural, though fluid, gathered satin party skirt and a slashed cut-out tissue tee (perhaps in a nod to Joan’s marks in swordsmanship?). Priyanka Chopra also hit a historical note at this year’s gala thanks to a velvet Ralph Lauren gown finished with a beaded veil that referenced Mother Mary. Chopra went ultramodern in an almost sinister black silk crop top and gold-brushstroke trousers once the red carpet was rolled up, though the metallic accents throughout completed the shining transformation.

See these and more of the best Met Gala red carpet to after-party quick changes in the slideshow above.

See All of the Celebrity Looks From the Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet:

Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet: All the Celebrity Dresses and Fashion

Blake Lively in Atelier Versace, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Christian Louboutin shoes with a Judith Leiber Couture bag Photo: Getty Images More

Naomi Watts in Michael Kors Collection Photo: Getty Images More

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Christopher Kane Photo: Getty Images More

Adwoa Aboah in Maria Tash jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Wendy Yu in Oscar de la Renta Photo: Getty Images More

Liu Wen in Michael Kors Collection Photo: Getty Images More

Riccardo Tisci in Burberry Photo: Getty Images More

Kristin Scott Thomas in Erdem Photo: Getty Images More

Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Photo: Getty Images More

Sienna Miller in Louis Vuitton with a Jimmy Choo bag. Photo: Getty Images More

Justin Theroux in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More

Sean Combs Photo: Getty Images More

Christian Combs in Dolce & Gabbana Photo: Getty Images More

Hikari Mori Photo: Getty Images More

Claire Danes Photo: Getty Images More

Joan Smalls in Tommy Hilfiger Photo: Getty Images More

Lewis Hamilton in Tommy Hilfiger Photo: Getty Images More

Irina Shayk in Versace Photo: Getty Images More

Kate Upton in Zac Posen and Alexandre Birman shoes Photo: Getty Images More

Alexa Chung in her own design Photo: Getty Images More

Fei Fei Sun in Tory Burch Photo: Getty Images More

Salma Hayek in custom Altuzarra and François-Henri Pinault Photo: Getty Images More

Poppy Delevingne in Michael Kors Collection and David Webb jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More

Idris Elba in Givenchy Haute Couture Photo: Getty Images More

Sarah Paulson in Prada and Michael B. Jordan in Off-White Photo: Getty Images More

Jourdan Dunn in Diane von Furstenberg and Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More

Tessa Thompson in Thom Browne and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More

Marjorie Harvey Photo: Getty Images More

Emilia Clarke Photo: Getty Images More

Issa Rae in Michael Kors Collection and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Ariana Rockefeller in Elizabeth Kennedy Photo: Getty Images More

Paris Jackson Photo: Getty Images More

Selena Gomez in Coach and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More

Janelle Monáe in Jennifer Fisher and Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More

Miley Cyrus in Stella McCartney and Sydney Evan jewelry and Gabriel NY jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Scarlett Johansson in Jimmy Choo shoes and Colin Jost Photo: Getty Images More

Virgil Abloh Photo: Getty Images More

Ansel Elgort Photo: Getty Images More

Emily Ratajkowski in custom Marc Jacobs, Messika Paris jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes. Photo: Getty Images More

Cassie Ventura in Thom Browne and Sarah Jane Wilde jewelry and Chopard jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Nicki Minaj in Oscar de la Renta and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More

Colin Firth and Livia Firth in Giambattista Valli and Chopard jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon Photo: Getty Images More

Wiz Khalifa in Dior Homme Photo: Getty Images More

Cara Delevingne in Dior Haute Couture and Bulgari jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Kim Kardashian West in Versace and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Zendaya in Atelier Versace, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes. Photo: Getty Images More

Solange Knowles in Iris van Herpen and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Letitia Wright in Forevermark Diamonds jewelry and John Boyega in Michael Kors Collection Photo: Getty Images More

Jeremy Scott in Bulgari jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Cardi B in Moschino Photo: Getty Images More

Cynthia Erivo in Eva Fehren and Maria Tash jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More

Rooney Mara in Givenchy Haute Couture Photo: Getty Images More

Travis Scott in Christian Louboutin and Kylie Jenner in Alexander Wang and Chopard jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More

Tracee Ellis Ross in Michael Kors Collection and Repossi jewelry and Donald Glover in Gucci Photo: Getty Images More

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen Photo: Getty Images More

Gigi Hadid in Atelier Versace, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More

Mary J. Blige Photo: Getty Images More

Madonna in Jean Paul Gaultier Photo: Getty Images More

Nick Jonas Photo: Getty Images More

Alexander Skarsgård in Brioni, David Yurman, and Chanel Photo: Getty Images More

Ming Xi Photo: Getty Images More

Yara Shahidi in Chanel Couture and Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More

Julia Carey and James Corden in Tom Ford Photo: Getty Images More

Jennifer Lopez in Balmain, Jimmy Choo shoes, and a Jimmy Choo bag. Photo: Getty Images More

Trevor Noah in Balmain Photo: Getty Images More

Stella Maxwell in Moschino and David Yurman Photo: Getty Images More

Salma Hayek Photo: Getty Images More

Hugh Jackman in Dior Homme and Deborra-Lee Furness Photo: Getty Images More

Bradley Cooper in Tom Ford and Irina Shayk Photo: Getty Images More

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More

Mindy Kaling in Vassilis Zoulias Photo: Getty Images More

Kendall Jenner in Off-White, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes. Photo: Getty Images More

Winnie Harlow Photo: Getty Images More

Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More

Troye Sivan Photo: Getty Images More

Ruth Negga in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More

Riley Keough in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More

Jaden Smith in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More

Chadwick Boseman in Versace and Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More

Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton and Nikos Koulis Jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren Photo: Getty Images More

Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto, both in Gucci Photo: Getty Images More

Karlie Kloss in Brandon Maxwell Photo: Getty Images More

Evan Rachel Wood in Altuzarra Photo: Getty Images More

Laura Dern in Proenza Schouler Photo: Getty Images More

Ariana Grande in Vera Wang Photo: Getty Images More

Taylor Hill in Diane von Furstenberg, Bulgari jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More

Vera Wang in Vera Wang Photo: Getty Images More

Sarah Jessica Parker in Dolce & Gabbana and Jennifer Fisher Photo: Getty Images More

Greta Gerwig in The Row and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More

Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin in Tommy Hilfiger, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes. Photo: Getty Images More

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen in Versace Photo: Getty Images More

Cindy Crawford in Versace and a Judith Leiber Couture bag. Photo: Getty Images More

Shailene Woodley in Ralph Lauren Photo: Getty Images More

Ruby Rose in Tommy Hilfiger, Jimme Choo shoes, and a Judith Leiber Couture bag. Photo: Getty Images More

Brooke Shields in Zac Posen and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More

Sasha Lane in Tory Burch and Tamara Mellon Photo: Getty Images More

Frances McDormand in Valentino Photo: Getty Images More

Katy Perry in Versace Photo: Getty Images More

Anne Hathaway in Valentino Photo: Getty Images More

Diane Kruger in Prabal Gurung and Tasaki jewelry Philip Treacy x Tasaki headpiece Photo: Getty Images More

Gabrielle Union in Prabal Gurung Photo: Getty Images More

Renell Medrano and A$AP Ferg in Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More

Anja Rubik in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Photo: Getty Images More

Kris Jenner in Tommy Hilfiger Photo: Getty Images More

Uma Thurman in custom Gabriela Hearst Photo: Getty Images More

Lauren Santo Domingo in Calvin Klein by Appointment Photo: Getty Images More

Andrew Garfield in Tom Ford Photo: Getty Images More

Katie Lee in Danielle Frankel Photo: Getty Images More

Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset of Migos, all in Versace Photo: Getty Images More

Princess Beatrice of York Photo: Getty Images More

Misha Nonoo Photo: Getty Images More

Amber Heard in Carolina Herrera Photo: Getty Images More

Lily Aldridge and Rosie Huntington Whiteley in Ralph Lauren and Anita Ko jewelry and Ana Khouri jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Karen Elson in Michael Kors Collection Photo: Getty Images More

Andreea Diaconu in Michael Kors Collection Photo: Getty Images More

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Photo: Getty Images More

Lewis Hamilton Photo: Getty Images More

SZA in Versace Photo: Getty Images More

Shaun White in Etro Photo: Getty Images More

Katherine Langford in Prada Photo: Getty Images More

Lena Waithe Photo: Getty Images More

Hailee Steinfeld in Prabal Gurung, Jimmy Choo shoes, Bulgari jewelry and a Judith Leiber Couture bag. Photo: Getty Images More

Dakota Fanning in Miu Miu Photo: Getty Images More

Eiza González in Prabal Gurung Photo: Getty Images More

Katharine McPhee in Georges Chakra couture and Jimmy Choo shoes. Photo: Getty Images More

Ashley Graham in Prabal Gurung Photo: Getty Images More

Rihanna in custom Maison Margiela by John Galliano, Christian Louboutin shoes, Maria Tash jewelry, Cartier jewelry, and a custom Judith Leiber Couture clutch. Photo: Getty Images More

Kerry Washington in Ralph Lauren and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Kate Bosworth in Oscar de la Renta and Tacori jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More

Kate Moss in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello and Jimmy Choo shoes. Photo: Getty Images More

Bella Hadid in Chrome Hearts Official Photo: Getty Images More

Amber Valletta in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Photo: Getty Images More

Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams in Chanel Photo: Getty Images More

Mindy Kaling Photo: Getty Images More

Alek Wek in H&M Photo: Getty Images More

Brooke Shields in Zac Posen Photo: Getty Images More

Lili Reinhart in H&M Photo: Getty Images More

Doutzen Kroes in Sies Marjan Photo: Getty Images More

Lily Collins in Givenchy Haute Couture Photo: Getty Images More

Jamie Bochert in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Photo: Getty Images More

Amanda Seyfried in Prada and H.Stern jewelry and Thomas Sadoski Photo: Getty Images More

Lynda Carter in Zac Posen with a Judith Leiber Couture bag. Photo: Getty Images More

Olivia Munn in H&M, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More

Cole Sprouse in Thom Browne Photo: Getty Images More

Huma Abedin in Giambattista Valli Photo: Getty Images More

Rita Ora in Prada and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Tiffany Haddish Photo: Getty Images More

Kiersey Clemons in H&M, Jimmy Choo shoes, and a Jimmy Choo bag. Photo: Getty Images More

Daniel Kaluuya in Prada with David Yurman and Jason of Beverly Hills jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Jasmine Sanders in H&M Photo: Getty Images More

Anna Wintour in Chanel Photo: Getty Images More

Amal Clooney in Richard Quinn, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More

Bee Shaffer in Valentino Couture Photo: Getty Images More

Liza Koshy in Alessandra Rich Photo: Getty Images More

Laura Love in Versace Photo: Getty Images More

Jonah Hill in Prada Photo: Getty Images More

