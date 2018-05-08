The 12 Best Met Gala Red Carpet to After-Party Quick Changes

Maria Ward
Rihanna, Bella Hadid, and more took a relaxed approach to style at the 2018 Met Gala after-parties.

Amal Clooney

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Kate Bosworth

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Zendaya

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

This year’s Met Gala dress code left a surprising amount of room for interpretation, and many took the exhibition’s theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” to mean more is more. The red carpet was covered in twinkling embellishments, painterly colors, and crowning headdresses so tall, it was all too easy to pick out who was who in the crowd. That said, given all of that over-the-top excess, it comes as no surprise that when it came time for the after-parties, many were itching to shed their heavy ball skirts and ditch those massive hair accessories in favor of a relaxed yet festive alternative to close out the party of the year.

Rihanna, for instance, traded in her metallic Margiela (and matching bishop’s hat, too) for Nina Ricci’s glitter-flecked pajamas in a similar shade of silver. Zendaya, meanwhile, began fashion’s biggest night by channeling Joan of Arc, molded into a custom Versace gown crafted from sparkling chain mail; the moment was an especially fitting homage considering the new revival of George Bernard Shaw’s 1923 play that recently opened on Broadway.

Once surprise musical guest Madonna took her final bow on the Met steps, Zendaya shed her suit of armor and tried on a sculptural, though fluid, gathered satin party skirt and a slashed cut-out tissue tee (perhaps in a nod to Joan’s marks in swordsmanship?). Priyanka Chopra also hit a historical note at this year’s gala thanks to a velvet Ralph Lauren gown finished with a beaded veil that referenced Mother Mary. Chopra went ultramodern in an almost sinister black silk crop top and gold-brushstroke trousers once the red carpet was rolled up, though the metallic accents throughout completed the shining transformation.

See these and more of the best Met Gala red carpet to after-party quick changes in the slideshow above.

Blake Lively in Atelier Versace, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Christian Louboutin shoes with a Judith Leiber Couture bag

Photo: Getty Images

Naomi Watts in Michael Kors Collection

Photo: Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Christopher Kane

Photo: Getty Images

Adwoa Aboah in Maria Tash jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Wendy Yu in Oscar de la Renta

Photo: Getty Images

Liu Wen in Michael Kors Collection

Photo: Getty Images

Riccardo Tisci in Burberry

Photo: Getty Images

Kristin Scott Thomas in Erdem

Photo: Getty Images

Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo

Photo: Getty Images

Sienna Miller in Louis Vuitton with a Jimmy Choo bag.

Photo: Getty Images

Justin Theroux in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Sean Combs

Photo: Getty Images

Christian Combs in Dolce & Gabbana

Photo: Getty Images

Hikari Mori

Photo: Getty Images

Claire Danes

Photo: Getty Images

Joan Smalls in Tommy Hilfiger

Photo: Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton in Tommy Hilfiger

Photo: Getty Images

Irina Shayk in Versace

Photo: Getty Images

Kate Upton in Zac Posen and Alexandre Birman shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Alexa Chung in her own design

Photo: Getty Images

Fei Fei Sun in Tory Burch

Photo: Getty Images

Salma Hayek in custom Altuzarra and François-Henri Pinault

Photo: Getty Images

Poppy Delevingne in Michael Kors Collection and David Webb jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Idris Elba in Givenchy Haute Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Sarah Paulson in Prada and Michael B. Jordan in Off-White

Photo: Getty Images

Jourdan Dunn in Diane von Furstenberg and Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Tessa Thompson in Thom Browne and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Photo: Getty Images

Marjorie Harvey

Photo: Getty Images

Emilia Clarke

Photo: Getty Images

Issa Rae in Michael Kors Collection and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Rockefeller in Elizabeth Kennedy

Photo: Getty Images

Paris Jackson

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez in Coach and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Photo: Getty Images

Janelle Monáe in Jennifer Fisher and Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus in Stella McCartney and Sydney Evan jewelry and Gabriel NY jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson in Jimmy Choo shoes and Colin Jost

Photo: Getty Images

Virgil Abloh

Photo: Getty Images

Ansel Elgort

Photo: Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski in custom Marc Jacobs, Messika Paris jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Photo: Getty Images

Cassie Ventura in Thom Browne and Sarah Jane Wilde jewelry and Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj in Oscar de la Renta and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Photo: Getty Images

Colin Firth and Livia Firth in Giambattista Valli and Chopard jewelry.

Photo: Getty Images

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon

Photo: Getty Images

Wiz Khalifa in Dior Homme

Photo: Getty Images

Cara Delevingne in Dior Haute Couture and Bulgari jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West in Versace and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Zendaya in Atelier Versace, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Photo: Getty Images

Solange Knowles in Iris van Herpen and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Letitia Wright in Forevermark Diamonds jewelry and John Boyega in Michael Kors Collection

Photo: Getty Images

Jeremy Scott in Bulgari jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B in Moschino

Photo: Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo in Eva Fehren and Maria Tash jewelry.

Photo: Getty Images

Rooney Mara in Givenchy Haute Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Travis Scott in Christian Louboutin and Kylie Jenner in Alexander Wang and Chopard jewelry.

Photo: Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross in Michael Kors Collection and Repossi jewelry and Donald Glover in Gucci

Photo: Getty Images

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen

Photo: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid in Atelier Versace, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Mary J. Blige

Photo: Getty Images

Madonna in Jean Paul Gaultier

Photo: Getty Images

Nick Jonas

Photo: Getty Images

Alexander Skarsgård in Brioni, David Yurman, and Chanel

Photo: Getty Images

Ming Xi

Photo: Getty Images

Yara Shahidi in Chanel Couture and Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Julia Carey and James Corden in Tom Ford

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez in Balmain, Jimmy Choo shoes, and a Jimmy Choo bag.

Photo: Getty Images

Trevor Noah in Balmain

Photo: Getty Images

Stella Maxwell in Moschino and David Yurman

Photo: Getty Images

Salma Hayek

Photo: Getty Images

Hugh Jackman in Dior Homme and Deborra-Lee Furness

Photo: Getty Images

Bradley Cooper in Tom Ford and Irina Shayk

Photo: Getty Images

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Mindy Kaling in Vassilis Zoulias

Photo: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner in Off-White, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Photo: Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

Photo: Getty Images

Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Troye Sivan

Photo: Getty Images

Ruth Negga in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Riley Keough in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Jaden Smith in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman in Versace and Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton and Nikos Koulis Jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren

Photo: Getty Images

Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto, both in Gucci

Photo: Getty Images

Karlie Kloss in Brandon Maxwell

Photo: Getty Images

Evan Rachel Wood in Altuzarra

Photo: Getty Images

Laura Dern in Proenza Schouler

Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande in Vera Wang

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Hill in Diane von Furstenberg, Bulgari jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Vera Wang in Vera Wang

Photo: Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker in Dolce & Gabbana and Jennifer Fisher

Photo: Getty Images

Greta Gerwig in The Row and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Photo: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin in Tommy Hilfiger, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Photo: Getty Images

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen in Versace

Photo: Getty Images

Cindy Crawford in Versace and a Judith Leiber Couture bag.

Photo: Getty Images

Shailene Woodley in Ralph Lauren

Photo: Getty Images

Ruby Rose in Tommy Hilfiger, Jimme Choo shoes, and a Judith Leiber Couture bag.

Photo: Getty Images

Brooke Shields in Zac Posen and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Photo: Getty Images

Sasha Lane in Tory Burch and Tamara Mellon

Photo: Getty Images

Frances McDormand in Valentino

Photo: Getty Images

Katy Perry in Versace

Photo: Getty Images

Anne Hathaway in Valentino

Photo: Getty Images

Diane Kruger in Prabal Gurung and Tasaki jewelry Philip Treacy x Tasaki headpiece

Photo: Getty Images

Gabrielle Union in Prabal Gurung

Photo: Getty Images

Renell Medrano and A$AP Ferg in Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Photo: Getty Images

Anja Rubik in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Photo: Getty Images

Kris Jenner in Tommy Hilfiger

Photo: Getty Images

Uma Thurman in custom Gabriela Hearst

Photo: Getty Images

Lauren Santo Domingo in Calvin Klein by Appointment

Photo: Getty Images

Andrew Garfield in Tom Ford

Photo: Getty Images

Katie Lee in Danielle Frankel

Photo: Getty Images

Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset of Migos, all in Versace

Photo: Getty Images

Princess Beatrice of York

Photo: Getty Images

Misha Nonoo

Photo: Getty Images

Amber Heard in Carolina Herrera

Photo: Getty Images

Lily Aldridge and Rosie Huntington Whiteley in Ralph Lauren and Anita Ko jewelry and Ana Khouri jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Karen Elson in Michael Kors Collection

Photo: Getty Images

Andreea Diaconu in Michael Kors Collection

Photo: Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Photo: Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton

Photo: Getty Images

SZA in Versace

Photo: Getty Images

Shaun White in Etro

Photo: Getty Images

Katherine Langford in Prada

Photo: Getty Images

Lena Waithe

Photo: Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld in Prabal Gurung, Jimmy Choo shoes, Bulgari jewelry and a Judith Leiber Couture bag.

Photo: Getty Images

Dakota Fanning in Miu Miu

Photo: Getty Images

Eiza González in Prabal Gurung

Photo: Getty Images

Katharine McPhee in Georges Chakra couture and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Photo: Getty Images

Ashley Graham in Prabal Gurung

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna in custom Maison Margiela by John Galliano, Christian Louboutin shoes, Maria Tash jewelry, Cartier jewelry, and a custom Judith Leiber Couture clutch.

Photo: Getty Images

Kerry Washington in Ralph Lauren and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Kate Bosworth in Oscar de la Renta and Tacori jewelry.

Photo: Getty Images

Kate Moss in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Photo: Getty Images

Bella Hadid in Chrome Hearts Official

Photo: Getty Images

Amber Valletta in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Photo: Getty Images

Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams in Chanel

Photo: Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Photo: Getty Images

Alek Wek in H&M

Photo: Getty Images

Brooke Shields in Zac Posen

Photo: Getty Images

Lili Reinhart in H&M

Photo: Getty Images

Doutzen Kroes in Sies Marjan

Photo: Getty Images

Lily Collins in Givenchy Haute Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Jamie Bochert in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Photo: Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried in Prada and H.Stern jewelry and Thomas Sadoski

Photo: Getty Images

Lynda Carter in Zac Posen with a Judith Leiber Couture bag.

Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Munn in H&M, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Cole Sprouse in Thom Browne

Photo: Getty Images

Huma Abedin in Giambattista Valli

Photo: Getty Images

Rita Ora in Prada and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish

Photo: Getty Images

Kiersey Clemons in H&M, Jimmy Choo shoes, and a Jimmy Choo bag.

Photo: Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya in Prada with David Yurman and Jason of Beverly Hills jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders in H&M

Photo: Getty Images

Anna Wintour in Chanel

Photo: Getty Images

Amal Clooney in Richard Quinn, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Bee Shaffer in Valentino Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Liza Koshy in Alessandra Rich

Photo: Getty Images

Laura Love in Versace

Photo: Getty Images

Jonah Hill in Prada

Photo: Getty Images

See the videos.