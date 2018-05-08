The 12 Best Met Gala Red Carpet to After-Party Quick Changes Amal Clooney Photo: Getty Images More Bella Hadid Photo: Getty Images More Story Continues Emily Ratajkowski Photo: Getty Images More Gabrielle Union Photo: Getty Images More Hailey Baldwin Photo: Getty Images More Gigi Hadid Photo: Getty Images More Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Photo: Getty Images More Kate Bosworth Photo: Getty Images More Rihanna Photo: Getty Images More Zendaya Photo: Getty Images More Kendall Jenner Photo: Getty Images More Priyanka Chopra Photo: Getty Images More
This year’s
Met Gala dress code left a surprising amount of room for interpretation, and many took the exhibition’s theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” to mean more is more. The red carpet was covered in twinkling embellishments, painterly colors, and crowning headdresses so tall, it was all too easy to pick out who was who in the crowd. That said, given all of that over-the-top excess, it comes as no surprise that when it came time for the after-parties, many were itching to shed their heavy ball skirts and ditch those massive hair accessories in favor of a relaxed yet festive alternative to close out the party of the year.
Rihanna, for instance, traded in her metallic Margiela (and matching bishop’s hat, too) for Nina Ricci’s glitter-flecked pajamas in a similar shade of silver. Zendaya, meanwhile, began fashion’s biggest night by channeling Joan of Arc, molded into a custom Versace gown crafted from sparkling chain mail; the moment was an especially fitting homage considering the new revival of George Bernard Shaw’s 1923 play that
recently opened on Broadway.
Once surprise musical guest Madonna took her final bow on the Met steps, Zendaya shed her suit of armor and tried on a sculptural, though fluid, gathered satin party skirt and a slashed cut-out tissue tee (perhaps in a nod to Joan’s marks in swordsmanship?). Priyanka Chopra also hit a historical note at this year’s gala thanks to a velvet Ralph Lauren gown finished with a beaded veil that referenced Mother Mary. Chopra went ultramodern in an almost sinister black silk crop top and gold-brushstroke trousers once the red carpet was rolled up, though the metallic accents throughout completed the shining transformation.
See these and more of the best Met Gala red carpet to after-party quick changes in the slideshow above.
See All of the Celebrity Looks From the Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet: Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet: All the Celebrity Dresses and Fashion Blake Lively in Atelier Versace, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Christian Louboutin shoes with a Judith Leiber Couture bag Photo: Getty Images More Naomi Watts in Michael Kors Collection Photo: Getty Images More Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Christopher Kane Photo: Getty Images More Adwoa Aboah in Maria Tash jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Wendy Yu in Oscar de la Renta Photo: Getty Images More Liu Wen in Michael Kors Collection Photo: Getty Images More Riccardo Tisci in Burberry Photo: Getty Images More Kristin Scott Thomas in Erdem Photo: Getty Images More Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Photo: Getty Images More Sienna Miller in Louis Vuitton with a Jimmy Choo bag. Photo: Getty Images More Justin Theroux in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More Sean Combs Photo: Getty Images More Christian Combs in Dolce & Gabbana Photo: Getty Images More Hikari Mori Photo: Getty Images More Claire Danes Photo: Getty Images More Joan Smalls in Tommy Hilfiger Photo: Getty Images More Lewis Hamilton in Tommy Hilfiger Photo: Getty Images More Irina Shayk in Versace Photo: Getty Images More Kate Upton in Zac Posen and Alexandre Birman shoes Photo: Getty Images More Alexa Chung in her own design Photo: Getty Images More Fei Fei Sun in Tory Burch Photo: Getty Images More Salma Hayek in custom Altuzarra and François-Henri Pinault Photo: Getty Images More Poppy Delevingne in Michael Kors Collection and David Webb jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More Idris Elba in Givenchy Haute Couture Photo: Getty Images More Sarah Paulson in Prada and Michael B. Jordan in Off-White Photo: Getty Images More Jourdan Dunn in Diane von Furstenberg and Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More Tessa Thompson in Thom Browne and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More Marjorie Harvey Photo: Getty Images More Emilia Clarke Photo: Getty Images More Issa Rae in Michael Kors Collection and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Ariana Rockefeller in Elizabeth Kennedy Photo: Getty Images More Paris Jackson Photo: Getty Images More Selena Gomez in Coach and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More Janelle Monáe in Jennifer Fisher and Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More Miley Cyrus in Stella McCartney and Sydney Evan jewelry and Gabriel NY jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Scarlett Johansson in Jimmy Choo shoes and Colin Jost Photo: Getty Images More Virgil Abloh Photo: Getty Images More Ansel Elgort Photo: Getty Images More Emily Ratajkowski in custom Marc Jacobs, Messika Paris jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes. Photo: Getty Images More Cassie Ventura in Thom Browne and Sarah Jane Wilde jewelry and Chopard jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Nicki Minaj in Oscar de la Renta and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More Colin Firth and Livia Firth in Giambattista Valli and Chopard jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon Photo: Getty Images More Wiz Khalifa in Dior Homme Photo: Getty Images More Cara Delevingne in Dior Haute Couture and Bulgari jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Kim Kardashian West in Versace and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Zendaya in Atelier Versace, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes. Photo: Getty Images More Solange Knowles in Iris van Herpen and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Letitia Wright in Forevermark Diamonds jewelry and John Boyega in Michael Kors Collection Photo: Getty Images More Jeremy Scott in Bulgari jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Cardi B in Moschino Photo: Getty Images More Cynthia Erivo in Eva Fehren and Maria Tash jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More Rooney Mara in Givenchy Haute Couture Photo: Getty Images More Travis Scott in Christian Louboutin and Kylie Jenner in Alexander Wang and Chopard jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More Tracee Ellis Ross in Michael Kors Collection and Repossi jewelry and Donald Glover in Gucci Photo: Getty Images More Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen Photo: Getty Images More Gigi Hadid in Atelier Versace, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More Mary J. Blige Photo: Getty Images More Madonna in Jean Paul Gaultier Photo: Getty Images More Nick Jonas Photo: Getty Images More Alexander Skarsgård in Brioni, David Yurman, and Chanel Photo: Getty Images More Ming Xi Photo: Getty Images More Yara Shahidi in Chanel Couture and Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More Julia Carey and James Corden in Tom Ford Photo: Getty Images More Jennifer Lopez in Balmain, Jimmy Choo shoes, and a Jimmy Choo bag. Photo: Getty Images More Trevor Noah in Balmain Photo: Getty Images More Stella Maxwell in Moschino and David Yurman Photo: Getty Images More Salma Hayek Photo: Getty Images More Hugh Jackman in Dior Homme and Deborra-Lee Furness Photo: Getty Images More Bradley Cooper in Tom Ford and Irina Shayk Photo: Getty Images More Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More Mindy Kaling in Vassilis Zoulias Photo: Getty Images More Kendall Jenner in Off-White, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes. Photo: Getty Images More Winnie Harlow Photo: Getty Images More Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More Troye Sivan Photo: Getty Images More Ruth Negga in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More Riley Keough in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More Jaden Smith in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More Chadwick Boseman in Versace and Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton and Nikos Koulis Jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren Photo: Getty Images More Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto, both in Gucci Photo: Getty Images More Karlie Kloss in Brandon Maxwell Photo: Getty Images More Evan Rachel Wood in Altuzarra Photo: Getty Images More Laura Dern in Proenza Schouler Photo: Getty Images More Ariana Grande in Vera Wang Photo: Getty Images More Taylor Hill in Diane von Furstenberg, Bulgari jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More Vera Wang in Vera Wang Photo: Getty Images More Sarah Jessica Parker in Dolce & Gabbana and Jennifer Fisher Photo: Getty Images More Greta Gerwig in The Row and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin in Tommy Hilfiger, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes. Photo: Getty Images More Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen in Versace Photo: Getty Images More Cindy Crawford in Versace and a Judith Leiber Couture bag. Photo: Getty Images More Shailene Woodley in Ralph Lauren Photo: Getty Images More Ruby Rose in Tommy Hilfiger, Jimme Choo shoes, and a Judith Leiber Couture bag. Photo: Getty Images More Brooke Shields in Zac Posen and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More Sasha Lane in Tory Burch and Tamara Mellon Photo: Getty Images More Frances McDormand in Valentino Photo: Getty Images More Katy Perry in Versace Photo: Getty Images More Anne Hathaway in Valentino Photo: Getty Images More Diane Kruger in Prabal Gurung and Tasaki jewelry Philip Treacy x Tasaki headpiece Photo: Getty Images More Gabrielle Union in Prabal Gurung Photo: Getty Images More Renell Medrano and A$AP Ferg in Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More Anja Rubik in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Photo: Getty Images More Kris Jenner in Tommy Hilfiger Photo: Getty Images More Uma Thurman in custom Gabriela Hearst Photo: Getty Images More Lauren Santo Domingo in Calvin Klein by Appointment Photo: Getty Images More Andrew Garfield in Tom Ford Photo: Getty Images More Katie Lee in Danielle Frankel Photo: Getty Images More Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset of Migos, all in Versace Photo: Getty Images More Princess Beatrice of York Photo: Getty Images More Misha Nonoo Photo: Getty Images More Amber Heard in Carolina Herrera Photo: Getty Images More Lily Aldridge and Rosie Huntington Whiteley in Ralph Lauren and Anita Ko jewelry and Ana Khouri jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Karen Elson in Michael Kors Collection Photo: Getty Images More Andreea Diaconu in Michael Kors Collection Photo: Getty Images More Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Photo: Getty Images More Lewis Hamilton Photo: Getty Images More SZA in Versace Photo: Getty Images More Shaun White in Etro Photo: Getty Images More Katherine Langford in Prada Photo: Getty Images More Lena Waithe Photo: Getty Images More Hailee Steinfeld in Prabal Gurung, Jimmy Choo shoes, Bulgari jewelry and a Judith Leiber Couture bag. Photo: Getty Images More Dakota Fanning in Miu Miu Photo: Getty Images More Eiza González in Prabal Gurung Photo: Getty Images More Katharine McPhee in Georges Chakra couture and Jimmy Choo shoes. Photo: Getty Images More Ashley Graham in Prabal Gurung Photo: Getty Images More Rihanna in custom Maison Margiela by John Galliano, Christian Louboutin shoes, Maria Tash jewelry, Cartier jewelry, and a custom Judith Leiber Couture clutch. Photo: Getty Images More Kerry Washington in Ralph Lauren and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Kate Bosworth in Oscar de la Renta and Tacori jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More Kate Moss in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello and Jimmy Choo shoes. Photo: Getty Images More Bella Hadid in Chrome Hearts Official Photo: Getty Images More Amber Valletta in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Photo: Getty Images More Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams in Chanel Photo: Getty Images More Mindy Kaling Photo: Getty Images More Alek Wek in H&M Photo: Getty Images More Brooke Shields in Zac Posen Photo: Getty Images More Lili Reinhart in H&M Photo: Getty Images More Doutzen Kroes in Sies Marjan Photo: Getty Images More Lily Collins in Givenchy Haute Couture Photo: Getty Images More Jamie Bochert in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Photo: Getty Images More Amanda Seyfried in Prada and H.Stern jewelry and Thomas Sadoski Photo: Getty Images More Lynda Carter in Zac Posen with a Judith Leiber Couture bag. Photo: Getty Images More Olivia Munn in H&M, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More Cole Sprouse in Thom Browne Photo: Getty Images More Huma Abedin in Giambattista Valli Photo: Getty Images More Rita Ora in Prada and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Tiffany Haddish Photo: Getty Images More Kiersey Clemons in H&M, Jimmy Choo shoes, and a Jimmy Choo bag. Photo: Getty Images More Daniel Kaluuya in Prada with David Yurman and Jason of Beverly Hills jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Jasmine Sanders in H&M Photo: Getty Images More Anna Wintour in Chanel Photo: Getty Images More Amal Clooney in Richard Quinn, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More Bee Shaffer in Valentino Couture Photo: Getty Images More Liza Koshy in Alessandra Rich Photo: Getty Images More Laura Love in Versace Photo: Getty Images More Jonah Hill in Prada Photo: Getty Images More Met Gala 2018 : See Every Celebrity Arrival, Read the Latest Stories & Get Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Here See the videos.