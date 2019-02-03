12 Celebrities Who Should Probably Re-Think Their Allegiance to the New England Patriots, Donald Trump's Favorite Football Team

In case you hadn’t heard by now, the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams are going head to head in Super Bowl LIII, and this year the big game happens to be a momentous occasion for a few reasons. The Rams used to belong to St. Louis, and for the first time in decades, the city of Angels has a shot at winning the big game. And because L.A. is involved, this particular Super Bowl also happens to be a rivalry of the century: an East Coast vs. West Coast competition that could stir up as much drama as the notorious feud between New York vs. California hip hop. There’s also the fact that the Patriots being given the seal of approval from Donald Trump, who not only happens to be a big fan of the team (and the nationalistic ideals that it represents), but is also chums with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (who was chastised by many ahead of the 2016 Presidential Election, when he revealed that Trump sent him a “Make America Great Again” hat that somehow made its way into his locker) and the team’s coach, Bill Belichick. While most of Hollywood is rooting for the Rams, there are still those celebrities who remain die-hard Pats fans despite the Trumpian connotations that are now associated with the team. Connections to Donald Trump, the “deflategate” controversy (in which Brady was accused of ordering footballs to be deflated for cheating purposes), and the fact that they are not at all considered underdogs makes the Patriots so unlikeable. This will be the third Super Bowl in a row for the Patriots (they lost last year to the Philadelphia Eagles, a big win for fans of underdog narratives), and many might be asking, how could anyone still pull for the Patriots to win? Well, these 12 celebrities don’t seem to care (or are maybe just using the fact that they hail from Massachusetts as a pass).