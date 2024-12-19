12 Easter Eggs from the new 'Superman' trailer

IT. IS. HAPPENING.

It's official. We're getting a Superman movie for the first time since 2013's Man of Steel. James Gunn and DC Comics released a new visual trailer for the upcoming 'Superman' movie and it did not disappoint.

The trailer is chock full of new characters, noted actors and insane set pieces that would have even the most agnostic comic book fan hyped for this movie to finally hit theaters.

The release date isn't until July 11, but this trailer gives you more than enough to chew on in the meantime.

There are so many easter eggs stuffed in the two-minute teaser. Let's go through the ones we spotted here.

Clark Kent

Of course, you can't have a Superman story without his other half. Here's a look at Clark Kent in the movie at his desk at the Daily Planet.

Kent and Superman are played by David Corenswet.

Lois Lane

Here's Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Just like Kent, you can't have a Superman story without Lois.

Krypto the Superdog

LOOK AT THIS GOOD BOY! This is Krypto the Super Dog. He's Superman's Kryptonian pup who makes for the perfect super-powered companion.

While Krypto isn't a character we often see explored, some of you might remember the dog from the mid-2000s kid show that premiered on Cartoon Network.

Give this pup all the treats.

The Daily Planet

Here's our first look at the Daily Planet where Lois and Clark work. This is probably going to be the place where the mysteries in this movie get unraveled.

Lex Luthor

Here's Lex Luthor — Superman's ultimate nemesis. Luthor is played by Nicholas Hoult in this movie.

He looks extremely sinister in this moment, as he should. Luthor, as a character, is supposed to represent the worst in humanity. Looks like that's what we're getting in this movie.

Metamorpho

Here's our first look at Metamorpho in the James Gunn DC Universe. Anthony Carrigan plays the character in the upcoming Superman movie.

For those of you who don't know him, Metamorpho is a shapeshifter who can transform himself into any element. His physiology makes him one of the most powerful beings in DC Comics lore.

Stagg Industries

Speaking of Metamorpho, here's a Stagg Industries Easter Egg. Stagg Industries is a company in the DC Comics universe led by its founder, Simon Stagg. Stagg is typically the main antagonist of Metamorpho.

LuthorCorp

This is a pretty interesting Easter Egg here. This is LuthorCorp, which is what we can probably assume is the name of Lex Luthor's corporation.

Typically, though, it's called "LexCorp" instead of LuthorCorp in most adaptations of Superman. However, in the Smallville series that ran through the early 2000s, the company was also called LuthorCorp. It was founded by Lex's father, Lionel.

We'll see if the company has a similar origin here.

Hawkgirl

Folks! We have a Hawkgirl appearance. The hero is played by Isabela Merced in the upcoming Superman film.

Green Lantern (Guy Gardner)

Here's another hero cameo! We've got a Green Lantern sighting. This GL core member is Guy Gardner — he's played by Nathan Fillion in this movie.

Mr. Terrific

And here's the final hero cameo: Mr. Terrific. He's played by Edi Gathegi in the film.

The Fortress of Solitude

Here's a look at the Fortress of Solitude in the movie. This is essentially Superman's home base. It'll be fascinating to see what this variation looks like.

