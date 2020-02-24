Fun Swimming Pool Games for Your Kids to Play This Summer

Next time you host a pool party, you'll be prepared thanks to these best swimming pool games. Kids and adults alike will have a ball with these pool activities at your next summer party. After all, you don't have to go far for the best summer activities—everything you need is right in your backyard! If you're lucky enough to have your own swimming pool, you know that kids love spending hours in it when they're on summer vacation. These creative ideas will make for great addition to their aquatic fun, whether it's with a friendly round of volleyball or an inflatable ring toss.

While cornhole board games are the iconic outdoor games on dry land, incorporate one of these games for a must-play while treading water. There are some fun DIY ideas, such as a squirt gun race you can set up with plastic cups, and a string or a ball toss made from kitchen sponges and a frisbee. You can even throw in some educational games, with number basketball and a number hunt using a kickboard. These swimming pool games are bound to elevate your barbecue party ideas so that everyone has a great time both in and out of the water.