16 of the best independent bookshops in London, from Melanin Dreams to Daunt Books

(Unsplash)

There's nothing quite like spending a good hour in a book shop, perusing the endless possibilities, picking the next universe you'll be transported to.

And happily, there are few places with a broader selection of eclectic and unique independent bookshops than London.

Indie bookshops managed to hold firm in the wake of the dire fall out of the pandemic on the high street and then the brutal cost of living crisis: last week, the Booksellers Association reported there were 1,063 independent book shops in the UK in 2023, a drop of just nine shops when compared to 2022's figures, and a rise from 1,027 in 2021.

Considering there were 867 indies in 2016, the stats feel like the capital's independent book community is thriving, something that is definitely worth celebrating with the purchase of a new book or two. Read on to find your local literary haunt.

Melanin Dreams, West Norwood

Businesswoman Kelly-Jade Nicholls launched Melanin Dreams, a bookshop dedicated to literature explicitly created for Black children, in West Norwood last July. The shop is an extension of Woke Babies, her monthly, Black audience-focused book subscription service. "It’s really important for Black children to see themselves in children's books – it builds self esteem helps build confidence, and competence, which helps them learn better," said Nicholls, speaking to the Standard in October.

Uk.bookshop.org/shop/Melanindreams

Pages of Hackney, Hackney

Nestled on east London’s Lower Clapton Road, Pages of Hackney stocks an eclectic selection of modern and classic fiction, political, environment, art, cookery and children’s books as well as second-hand books. Since 2015, their basement has also been home to Fields Books, which spotlights an expansive selection of second-hand books that have been curated by Patrick Mills.

Pagesofhackney.co.uk (the website is currently down)

Burley Fisher Books, Haggerston

From the people behind Camden Lock Books, Burley Fisher Books is an independent bookshop and café in Haggerston. It was crowned London’s Best Independent Bookshop in 2021, and experienced their best year ever in 2020 thanks to their innovative delivery service by biking books straight to people’s doors while they were isolating. Today the self-described community book space remains an east London favourite.

Burleyfisherbooks.com

Brick Lane Bookshop, Tower Hamlets

Specialising in fiction, London-based books, non-fiction, poetry, travel, classics and children’s books, Brick Lane Bookshop can post anywhere in the UK. It’s also holds an annual short story competition, looking for new, exciting and diverse voices. First prize is £1,000 and the winners and long-listed entrants’ stories will be published in the Brick Lane Bookshop Short Story Prize anthology in October 2023.

Bricklanebookshop.org

The All Good Bookshop, Wood Green

A cooperative bookshop in Wood Green, The All Good Bookshop opened in 2019 after the local bookshop closed down and the owner, Tim, wanted a space where the community could shop for books. Now located on 35 Turnpike Lane, simply email or tweet your order and it will see what it can do.

Allgoodbookshop.com

Daunt Books, various London locations

One of central London’s most beloved independent bookshop chains, Daunt's canvas bags have become a statement accesory, and are carried in every corner of the city. Its five London locations, including the original Edwardian bookshop on Marylebone High Street, ship orders UK-wide for free if the customer spends over £40.

Dauntbooks.co.uk

John Sandoe Books, Chelsea

This glorious independent book shop, nestled just off the hustle and bustle of the King's Road, has been stocking everything a bibliophile could desire since it opened in 1957. As well as an extraordinary range of novels and non-fiction works seemingly packed into every nook and cranny, it offers quarterly catalogues, subscriptions and private library services as well as fine editions, foreign publications and otherwise remarkable books.

Johnsandoe.com

Dulwich Books, West Dulwich

An award-winning bookstore that has been serving the local community for three decades. Dulwich Books offers free delivery in the local area and can offer same-day delivery if the book is in stock. With over 4,500 titles, it also prides itself on giving fantastic recommendations that haven’t been found by BookTok (yet).

Dulwichbooks.co.uk

South Kensington Books, South Kensington

South Kensington Books has sat at 22 Thurloe Street since the Forties and was recently shortlisted as Indie Bookshop of the year at The British Book Awards. It stocks new releases and offers exclusive independent bookshop editions of Hilary Mantel’s The Mirror and the Light.

Kensingtonbooks.co.uk

Newham Bookshop, Newham

Established in 1978, half of Newham Bookshop is dedicated to children’s books while the other half stocks an eclectic collection – from bilingual dictionaries to books on social studies and, of course, a wide range of novels. According to its website, it was founded “to bring the joy of reading and owning books to a poor area of east London, and has become an essential cultural hub”. Keep an eye out on its Twitter (or X) feed for its fantastic programme of events.

Newhambooks.co.uk

Pickled Pepper Books, Crouch End

A specialist interactive children’s bookshop in Crouch End, during the week it hosts preschool activities and an after-school run Young Illustrators club for their local community. While most weekends you can meet an author or illustrator, experience some theatre or come along to a story time.

Pickledpepperbooks.co.uk

Bookbar, Islington

There is a reason by bookworms across the capital rave about Bookbar. Functioning as a coffee shop, wine bar and bookshop, it has quickly become a cult favourite. Renowned for its literary events, you can find live music, book launches, readings, wine tastings and even speed-dating.

Bookbaruk.com

Owl Bookshop, Kentish Town

Open for customers in the Kentish Town area, Owl Bookshop boasts incredible author events, lively window displays and a rather spacious kids’ section perfect for parents looking to entertain young bookworms.

Owlbookshop.co.uk

New Beacon Books, Finsbury Park

Founded in 1966, New Beacon Books is the UK’s first specialist Black bookshop, and one of the most historically important indie sellers in the capital. Despite briefly having to close in 2016, a huge crowd-funding effort revived the shop last year and it now has an online as well as physical space at its original location on Stroud Green Road.

Newbeaconbooks.com