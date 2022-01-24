12-year-old boy dies after falling into Jacques-Cartier River near Quebec City

An investigation is underway to understand the circumstances of the incident. It is not yet known how the boy fell into the river. (Steeve Jolicoeur/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A 12-year-old boy died after falling into the Jacques-Cartier River on Sunday in the Pont-Rouge area, near Quebec City.

Police officers from the Sûreté du Québec received a call around 3:45 p.m. concerning a child who had fallen into the icy waters near Chemin du Bois-de-l'Ail.

According to Radio-Canada, the boy's family members, including his father, were able to pull him out of the water. First responders tried to revive him, but were unsuccessful.

An investigation is underway to understand the circumstances of the incident. It is not yet known how the boy fell into the river.

An extreme cold warning is currently in effect in the greater Quebec City area.