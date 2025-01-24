12-Year-Old Boy Shot Multiple Times After Throwing Snowball at a Car in Connecticut: Police

Hartford Police confirmed to PEOPLE that the boy's injuries are non-life-threatening following the shooting on Wednesday, Jan. 22

A 12-year-old boy in Connecticut has been shot after throwing a snowball at a car, according to police.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, at approximately 7:15 p.m. local time in the area of Capitol Avenue and Park Terrace, Hartford, the young boy was shot at while with an 11-year-old, who wasn't struck by any bullets, Hartford Police Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert confirmed to PEOPLE.

Boisvert said that the boy, who hasn't been named, was hit multiple times before being taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

The lieutenant told PEOPLE the boy's injuries weren't life-threatening.

Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant via AP A photo of a Hartford Police car

On Friday, Jan. 24, Boisvert confirmed no arrests have been made as of yet, adding that it's a "very active investigation."

The officer gave a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 23, confirming that the car "looped the block" to allegedly chase the kids before the shooting, per NBC News.

"It could have been a lot worse," he said, according to the outlet, which added that police aren't sure how many people were in the car.

"[A] 12-year-old was with another juvenile, throwing snowballs, one of those snowballs hit a car, that car looped the block and chased the kids and fired rounds at the children," Boisvert told reporters in a clip shared by Fox 61 Connecticut.

According to CBS-affiliated local television station WFSB, police reportedly have video footage that could help amid the ongoing investigation. The outlet added that officers "are working to identify the car and whoever was in it."

Garfield Haylett, who said he was less than a block away cleaning up his restaurant when the child was shot, told the outlet, “We can’t have this happening in our community."

"It’s not good anywhere ... Why do we have to live like this? I don’t understand it,” he added. "To put bullets in a child, it’s really disturbing."



