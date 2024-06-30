12-year-old girl shot in Cleveland Saturday night
The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a shooting Saturday night left a 12-year-old girl injured.
A woman has been arrested over a social media video allegedly showing a member of prison staff having sex with an inmate in a jail cell. Scotland Yard said it launched an investigation on Friday "after officers were made aware of a video allegedly filmed inside HMP Wandsworth". It added a woman was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office the same day and taken into police custody.
Natalie Jesslynn Wagner, 28, of Port St. Lucie, made and sold videos of herself committing sex crimes against her children, 1 and 3, authorities said
Conner Kobold is charged with the murder of his mother, Shanelle Burns
NEW YORK (AP) — Video released late Saturday shows an officer in upstate New York fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy who had been tackled to the ground after he ran from police and pointed a replica handgun at them.
Dr. Brian Nadler, who formerly practised at a hospital in Hawkesbury, Ont., and is facing eight charges in connection to the deaths of four patients, is expected to be acquitted on Tuesday, according to both Crown and defence counsel.Brian Greenspan said Saturday that his client will likely be acquitted of all eight charges against him — four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of criminal negligence causing death — on the first day of what was supposed to be a five-week trial in Ottaw
Kelly McCandless has been arrested in connection with the incident that seriously injured Kyle Lively
In a pointed dissent, Justice Amy Coney Barrett skewered her fellow justices over their decision to narrow an obstruction charge used to prosecute scores of rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 on Friday to side with Joseph Fischer, a former police officer accused of partaking in the…
"We started having the 'our past relationships' talk, and she told me about her high school and college boyfriends. Then, she admitted that she cheated on her college boyfriend..."
In recent weeks, Marcia McGrath had taken steps to distance herself from her husband
"What really sucked was when my mom told one of my aunts, she found out that not only did everyone else know, but they'd agreed not to tell my mother for going on 60 years now."
Skeletal dog found in a Daytona Beach backyard barely alive, police say
"Every so often, we get the odd straggler who boards last and finds a vacant seat in first or business, thinking that we won't know that they are from coach."
A North Carolina mother has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter after she allegedly left her 8-year-old daughter in a hot car while at work and the girl died, police said. Officers responded Wednesday evening to reports of a child in critical condition inside a vehicle in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The child was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead early Thursday, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
The dog was "destroyed at the scene as the last possible option", police say.
The man accused of killing a Walmart security guard in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Sherbrooke, Que., has been found not guilty of all charges related to the incident.Nacime Kouddar went to trial last winter for allegedly ramming security guard Philippe Jean in the Galeries Quatre Saisons parking lot on April 4, 2020. At Kouddar's trial in February, the court determined that he was in a position of self-defence.Late Thursday, Quebec Court Judge Hélène Fabi acquitted Kouddar of a charge
PANAMA CITY (AP) — A judge has acquitted 28 people accused of money laundering in an international case known as the Panama Papers, including the co-founder of a law firm that authorities say was at the center of a conspiracy to hide money linked to illegal activities.
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday found a driver guilty of intoxication manslaughter over the deaths of eight people who were struck by an SUV that plowed into a crowded bus stop outside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border.
SURREY, B.C. — The father of Tori Dunn says her family and friends are angry that the justice system has failed them after police announced a murder charge against a man who was released from custody weeks before her killing in Surrey, B.C., this month.