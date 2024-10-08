12-year-old says she was sexually assaulted by older student at Paseo Academy: lawsuit

A Kansas City student and her father filed a lawsuit against her former school, the Kansas City Public School district and several school administrators this week, alleging she was sexually assaulted by another student on school grounds in February 2023.

The student, who appears anonymously in court documents as Jane Doe, was 12 years old and enrolled at the Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts at 4747 Flora Ave. during the 2022-2023 school year, when the assault allegedly took place, according to the lawsuit.

The student alleges that an older student, identified in court documents as ETG, approached her in a Paseo Academy stairwell on Feb. 1, 2023 and coerced her into smoking a vape pen that contained an unspecified drug. The student became confused and disoriented after smoking, the lawsuit reads, at which point ETG allegedly sexually assaulted her in full view of several other students.

The lawsuit also states that KCPS mishandled the aftermath of the alleged assault by insisting on reviewing her account of the assault in detail at a disciplinary hearing, after the student had already completed an outside forensic interview.

Along with the Kansas City Public School District and the alleged aggressor ETG, the lawsuit also names multiple Paseo Academy administrators, including principal Keyona Powell; vice principals Chester Palmer, Kent Mailen and Tiara Washam-Williams; school resource officer John Rydholm; and student discipline officer Darran Washington.

KCPS declined to comment, saying district staff could not speak on pending legal matters.

The lawsuit further alleges that other students bullied and harassed the 12-year-old girl on social media after the assault. Shortly after the assault, Jane Doe was allegedly suspended for 10 days after confronting one student who she said sent her an inflammatory message on Snapchat, as well as an intervening staff member.

Jane Doe was not readmitted to the Paseo Academy for the 2023-2024 school year and beyond, which school officials attributed to GPA and attendance requirements, according to the lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, the student and her father, identified only as T.F., charge student ETG with sexual assault and charge all defendants with emotional distress. They also charge KCPS with gender discrimination and breach of confidential relationship and ministerial/custodial duties, alleging that the district failed to protect Jane Doe from harm while assuming custody of her during the school day.

A case management conference regarding the pending lawsuit has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 4, 2025.