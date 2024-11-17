12 people displaced from Fort Dodge building fire
Brandon Durham, a 43-year-old father and realtor, was killed by a police officer in his Las Vegas home in the early hours of Nov. 12
OSHAWA, Ont. — Police in Durham Region say a 41-year-old man has been charged with murder after his wife was found injured Sunday in an Oshawa, Ont., home and later pronounced dead.
A large, impactful low-pressure system is headed for the Prairies this week, threatening to bring more than 20 cm of snow to some localized areas, along with the potential for blizzard-like conditions. Expect travel and power interruptions
A rapidly intensifying storm will threaten some hazardous conditions across B.C. through the first half of the week
Less than a month after four towering dams on the Klamath River were demolished, hundreds of salmon made it into waters they have been cut off from for decades.
WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions of intimate partner violence.After months of abuse, threats, manipulation and control by her on again, off again partner, 24-year-old Marie "Mimi" Gabriel was done.She told 40-year-old Jean-Bruno "Berno" Fenelon — 16 years her senior, who started seeing her when she was 17 — to leave the south Ottawa home she'd fled to with their two young children months earlier, with help from social services.But it wasn't working. She texted the man she was se
A super typhoon barreled toward the Philippines’ largest island on Sunday, as more than half a million people sought shelter from the latest in a string of powerful storms to threaten the country.
Neighbours in Need is a grassroots group that started after Snowmaggedon to help people with food and shovelling. It continued on and grew to have 32,000 members. Now it is mired in accusations of donations not being distributed, personal information being improperly shared, and more. The CBC’s Heather Gills has the story.
Some women who fled war in Sudan say they face sexual exploitation as refugees in Chad. They assert that men in displacement sites — including humanitarian workers and local security forces — have offered them money, easier access to assistance and jobs.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — On the last night of their lives, Jagdish Patel, his wife and their two young children tried to slip into the U.S. across a near-empty stretch of the Canadian border.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful typhoon wrecked houses, caused towering tidal surges and forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee to emergency shelters as it cut across the northern Philippines on Sunday in the sixth major storm to hit the country in less than a month.
Bruce's Legacy founder Keith Cormican said he pored over sonar data for days, only to find out that Ryan Borgwardt may have staged his own disappearance
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after four people were injured and a 33-year-old man was shot by police at a shopping plaza in Ottawa's east end.In a news release Saturday morning, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Ottawa police received multiple emergency calls around 11:15 p.m. Friday that a man with a weapon was assaulting people and damaging vehicles near St. Joseph Boulevard and Place D'Orléans Drive.The independent civilian agency confirmed that officers confronted a ma
About a half dozen people, including at least one of Laken Riley’s relatives, left an Athens, Georgia, courtroom to avoid seeing videos and images of the nursing student’s lifeless body.
"After learning this about her, everything about her personality made sense. She was a haunted woman, and now I know why."
A strong low is expected to develop over the pacific and impact British Columbia Tuesday into Wednesday. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
After the fall of Roe v. Wade, could the Supreme Court reverse itself on Obergefell v. Hodges, too? | Opinion
Stained glass windows were discovered in the bowels of the basement of Gower Street United Church. Kathie Hicks, CEO of Spirit of Newfoundland Productions, was looking for props for an upcoming holiday show. The CBC’s Carolyn Stokes has more on the colourful discovery.
Melissa Elizabeth Lucio was previously convicted in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah Alvarez, in 2008
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California man convicted of stabbing to death a gay University of Pennsylvania student in an act of hate was sentenced Friday to life without parole in prison.