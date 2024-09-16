Here are 12 photos of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift from Chiefs-Bengals game

Taylor Swift’s trip to Sunday’s Chiefs game was a family affair.

Joining Swift at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium was her mother, Andrea, along with brother Austin, an uncle and two of her aunts.

Singer Danielle Haim was in the suite at Arrowhead Stadium with Swift’s family, as well.

Fans noticed that Andrea Swift was wearing a special pin that read “In My 87 Era.” That’s a play off Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and the jersey number of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Omg the button/patch in Andrea’s jacket?! “In my 87 era” pic.twitter.com/qDm6ZAulGo — whitney (@WhiTaysVersion) September 15, 2024

Kelce’s mother, Donna, was at the game, too.

The Swift family left Arrowhead in a good mood because the Chiefs eked out a 26-25 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here are 12 photos of Swift and Kelce from Sunday. The pictures are from The Star’s Emily Curiel and Dominick Williams, and Imagn’s Denny Medley and Jay Biggerstaff.

Pop star Taylor Swift walks down through a tunnel to attend an NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2024 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce arrives for the Chiefs’ game with the Bengals Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce lines up for a play during the second half of the Chiefs game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) enters the field during player introductions before the Chiefs took on the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Superstar singer Taylor Swift watches play during the second half of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) talks with Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Pop star Taylor Swift walks down through a tunnel to attend an NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Pop star Taylor Swift and singer Danielle Haim walks through a team hall to attend an NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.