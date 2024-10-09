The 12 Sexiest Quarterbacks in the NFL

From Joe Burrow's frosted tips to Jalen Hurts' signature goatee, see all the things that make these athletes the sexiest quarterbacks in the league

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty; Kevin Sabitus/Getty; Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty From left: Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts

Let's hear it for these quarterbacks.

In addition to leading their respective teams on the field and in the locker room, these athletes have caught our eye because of their dashing good looks as well.

From Joe Burrow's frosted tips and Jalen Hurts' signature goatee to Justin Herbert's flowing blonde hair and Derek Carr's piercing blue eyes, see all the things that make these quarterbacks the sexiest in the league.

Joe Burrow

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Joe Burrow

Since making his NFL debut in 2020 as the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow has caught the attention of football fans and non-fans alike for his performance on the field and his Disney prince-like good looks.

This year, he took it up a notch when he tried out frosted tips which can be seen in this shot from Sept. 15 where the 27-year-old is putting on a smolder.



Caleb Williams

Tim Warner/Getty Caleb Williams

2024's top NFL Draft pick Caleb Williams has already made a splash this year as the Chicago Bears brand new quarterback. On draft night, Williams showed off his signature style which included a "double-breasted zip-up" and painted nails — one of which matched his girlfriend's silver dress.

"I think it's just another way of expression,” Williams has previously said about painting his nails.

Russell Wilson

Brooke Sutton/Getty Russell Wilson

What makes Russell Wilson sexy is not only his skill, but also the love he has for his family. The quarterback, who made his debut on the Pittsburgh Steelers this season, has been married to Ciara since 2016 and the two share four children together.

"Every day I come home from work and it's late at night, it's after film and practice and all that, and me and Ciara are together, and we just smile from ear-to-ear in the kitchen because we realize that our family is a beautiful blended family but it's also, you know, our family. It's us," Wilson said of his family, which includes Ciara's son Future Zahir from her previous relationship.

Dak Prescott

Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Dak Prescott

Tattoos, muscles and talent — just three of the things that make the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott one of the sexiest QBs in the league this year. Beyond what's on the surface, Prescott has also opened up about his journey with mental health and encouraged others to do the same following the death of his brother and mother.

Justin Herbert

Justin K. Aller/Getty Justin Herbert

Almost as famous as his rocket arm, Justin Herbert's blonde locks have made him quite the talk of the town.

In 2020, the L.A. Chargers strength and conditioning coach John Lott buzzed off Herbert's beautiful hair and his new short look generated a variety of memes online. Now, four years later, his hair is back in full force and we have no complaints.

Patrick Mahomes

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Patrick Mahomes

A three-time Super Bowl champion, it's no question that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is at the top of his game. The athlete, who shares his two kids — and one on the way — with wife Brittany, is also best friends with Travis Kelce, which doesn't hurt his sexy status.

Brock Purdy

Ezra Shaw/Getty Brock Purdy.

The 24-year-old fresh-faced San Francisco 49ers' quarterback has an adorable smile that makes it hard not to swoon over.

And speaking of swooning, when Brock Purdy shared his proposal to college sweetheart Jenna Brandt he wrote on Instagram, "My Jenna girl forever. I can’t wait to be your husband." Awww!

The two tied the knot in April 2024.

Josh Allen

G Fiume/Getty Josh Allen

Josh Allen has been leading the Buffalo Bills since 2018 as the team's quarterback. While fans know he looks good on the field, Allen showed off his street style this summer when he and girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld stepped out in Paris together during Fashion Week — oui, oui!

Jalen Hurts

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Jalen Hurts.

With his signature goatee and megawatt smile, how could Jalen Hurts not be a part of this list? In addition to his performance on the field, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has used his platform for good, donating to those in need. In 2023, the Texas-born QB received his master's degree from the University of Oklahoma.

The 26-year-old football star recently got engaged to longtime love Bryonna "Bry" Burrows.

Derek Carr

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Derek Carr

Derek Carr's blue eyes are so gorgeous, some people thought he wore eyeliner to make them pop so much — he has since debunked that rumor.

Dreamy eyes notwithstanding, the best part about Carr is that he is a dedicated husband and father. He shares four kids — Deakon Derek, Deker Luke, Dallas Mason and Brooklyn Mae — with wife Heather.

Jordan Love

Stacy Revere/Getty Jordan Love

As is the case with many of this year's sexiest quarterbacks, their attractiveness goes beyond their good looks — which are abundant — but also includes their generous acts.

For Jordan Love, his big heart was on full display last season when he helped a Green Bay Packers fan dig her car out of the snow during a winter storm.

Joe Flacco

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Joe Flacco.

After more than 15 years in the NFL, this Indianapolis Colts quarterback rounds out our list of the sexiest quarterbacks.

The dad of five has played across four teams in the league and in his 17th season, he's now showing off a salt-and-pepper mix in his facial hair, which we think suits him quite nicely.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.