12 trendy WNBA pregame outfits from Week 13, including Cameron Brink's stylish crop top and boots

Meghan L. Hall
·2 min read
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: Cameron Brink #22 of the Los Angeles Sparks at Dodger Stadium on May 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Welcome to For The Win’s weekly WNBA fashion roundup. This week, the rookies are coming in HOT.

The group's top fashion connoisseur, Cameron Brink, is back, and she came with friends. Angel Reese appears on the list with a chic yellow and gold look and a stellar pearl purse, and Cameron's teammate, Rickea Jackson, looked divine in a cute jean skirt matching set.

Across the league, the other rookies stepped up their games, too. Nika Muhl returned to the list with a lovely leather number, and Kamilla Cardoso and her Burger King purse were just too good to ignore. Sorry, vets. The rookies are taking it this week. Stand back and watch them work.

Here are 12 trendy outfits from the WNBA's Week 13:

1. Cameron Brink, Los Angeles Sparks

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 𝐂 (@cameronbrink22)

2. Angel Reese, Chicago Sky

3. Rickea Jackson, Los Angeles Sparks

4. Nika Muhl, Seattle Storm

5. Kamilla Cardoso, Chicago Sky

6. Sophie Cunningham, Phoenix Mercury

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Phoenix Mercury (@phoenixmercury)

7. Ezi Magbegor, Seattle Storm

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ezi Magbegor (@ezimagbegor)

8. Monique Billings, Phoenix Mercury

9. Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm)

10. Sydney Colson, Las Vegas Aces

11. Dorka Juhász, Minnesota Lynx

12. Tiffany Hayes, Las Vegas Aces

This article originally appeared on For The Win: 12 trendy WNBA pregame outfits from Week 13, including Cameron Brink's stylish crop top and boots

