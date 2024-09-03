12 trendy WNBA pregame outfits from Week 13, including Cameron Brink's stylish crop top and boots
Welcome to For The Win’s weekly WNBA fashion roundup. This week, the rookies are coming in HOT.
The group's top fashion connoisseur, Cameron Brink, is back, and she came with friends. Angel Reese appears on the list with a chic yellow and gold look and a stellar pearl purse, and Cameron's teammate, Rickea Jackson, looked divine in a cute jean skirt matching set.
Across the league, the other rookies stepped up their games, too. Nika Muhl returned to the list with a lovely leather number, and Kamilla Cardoso and her Burger King purse were just too good to ignore. Sorry, vets. The rookies are taking it this week. Stand back and watch them work.
Here are 12 trendy outfits from the WNBA's Week 13:
1. Cameron Brink, Los Angeles Sparks
2. Angel Reese, Chicago Sky
Bel-Air Vibes 🔥👜 pic.twitter.com/77jDm8UaMf
— WNBAFashion&Fits (@fits_wnba) August 28, 2024
3. Rickea Jackson, Los Angeles Sparks
Model behavior. @iamthathooper x @UrbanDecay pic.twitter.com/ixjWLq5yRA
— Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) September 1, 2024
4. Nika Muhl, Seattle Storm
No one does it like Nika 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MT1mSx7mOj
— Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) August 31, 2024
5. Kamilla Cardoso, Chicago Sky
COME ON BARBIE 🧡🔥#WNBA #WNBATwitter #SkyTown pic.twitter.com/Et9WuoiWGU
— Kamilla Cardoso Brasil 🇧🇷 (@KcardosoBr) August 30, 2024
6. Sophie Cunningham, Phoenix Mercury
7. Ezi Magbegor, Seattle Storm
8. Monique Billings, Phoenix Mercury
red jacket and the knee high boots.
Sentral | #ValleyTogether pic.twitter.com/bRZNkrM3Jp
— Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 29, 2024
9. Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm
10. Sydney Colson, Las Vegas Aces
Syd said ✌️😄✌️
Presented by @Ally // #ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/7PjdPgpN7T
— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) August 31, 2024
11. Dorka Juhász, Minnesota Lynx
Classy💧💎 pic.twitter.com/SuUilDAtIj
— WNBAFashion&Fits (@fits_wnba) September 1, 2024
12. Tiffany Hayes, Las Vegas Aces
She knows she put that ON 🔥
Presented by @Ally // #ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/lquDuWHiAS
— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) August 31, 2024
