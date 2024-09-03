12 trendy WNBA pregame outfits from Week 13, including Cameron Brink's stylish crop top and boots

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: Cameron Brink #22 of the Los Angeles Sparks at Dodger Stadium on May 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Welcome to For The Win’s weekly WNBA fashion roundup. This week, the rookies are coming in HOT.

The group's top fashion connoisseur, Cameron Brink, is back, and she came with friends. Angel Reese appears on the list with a chic yellow and gold look and a stellar pearl purse, and Cameron's teammate, Rickea Jackson, looked divine in a cute jean skirt matching set.

Across the league, the other rookies stepped up their games, too. Nika Muhl returned to the list with a lovely leather number, and Kamilla Cardoso and her Burger King purse were just too good to ignore. Sorry, vets. The rookies are taking it this week. Stand back and watch them work.

Here are 12 trendy outfits from the WNBA's Week 13:

1. Cameron Brink, Los Angeles Sparks

2. Angel Reese, Chicago Sky

3. Rickea Jackson, Los Angeles Sparks

4. Nika Muhl, Seattle Storm

No one does it like Nika 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MT1mSx7mOj — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) August 31, 2024

5. Kamilla Cardoso, Chicago Sky

6. Sophie Cunningham, Phoenix Mercury

7. Ezi Magbegor, Seattle Storm

8. Monique Billings, Phoenix Mercury

red jacket and the knee high boots.



Sentral | #ValleyTogether pic.twitter.com/bRZNkrM3Jp — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 29, 2024

9. Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm

10. Sydney Colson, Las Vegas Aces

11. Dorka Juhász, Minnesota Lynx

12. Tiffany Hayes, Las Vegas Aces

She knows she put that ON 🔥



Presented by @Ally // #ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/lquDuWHiAS — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) August 31, 2024

