After 12 years, this Italian restaurant and local favorite in Miami is closed

After 12 years of serving up modern Italian cuisine, a locals’ favorite in Miami has closed.

Toscana Divino’s flagship restaurant at 900 S. Miami Ave. has ceased operations, serving its last meal in its original location on Mother’s Day. Led by Italian-born executive chef Andrea Marchesin, the restaurant was known for comfort-food classics like spaghetti and lasagna but also for more complicated and creative fare, such as duck ragu and octopus puttanesca.

The restaurant was one of the anchor tenants of the downtown development Mary Brickell Village, a shopping and dining destination that opened in 2006.

Toscana Divino’s lease ends at the end of May, and its parent company Toscana Divino Hospitality Group has decided to look for a new location.

Tommaso Morelato, founder of Toscana Divino Hospitality, said the time was right for the group to find a new home for the restaurant.

“When I moved to Miami more than 12 years ago and pursued our first restaurant, the team at Mary Brickell Village had an exciting vision for the neighborhood,” he said in a statement. “Our time here has surpassed my expectations; none of us could have imagined the incredible hub Brickell would become. It has been an honor working in partnership with their team to bring our sustainable, contemporary Italian cuisine to the community.”

He went on to thank diners for their patronage, saying the group is grateful to “the thousands of guests who have entrusted us with their memorable dining experiences in this space.”

The brand’s other properties — Toscana Mare at the Towers of Key Biscayne, which serves Mediterranean fare and seafood and Ironside Pizza in Little River — will continue to operate while the hospitality group searches for a new home for the Toscana Divino concept.

Is this new luxury steakhouse the most opulent in Miami? Here’s your first look