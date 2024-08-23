120th Kentucky State Fair bringing opportunities to small destinations

The Daily Beast

Fox & Friends had no choice but to correct Donald Trump just seconds after an interview on the show Thursday morning in which he falsely claimed Kamala Harris met with Vladimir Putin just before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Republican nominee—who also used his time on the air to complain that all Democrats do “is make up lies about me”—claimed President Joe Biden “sent comrade Kamala to see Putin in Russia three days before the attack.” He described the incident as a “little known fact” whic