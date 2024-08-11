12th Annual Grape Fest

Latest Stories
- Hello!
Elsa Hosk just wore not one, not two, but three itsy bitsy bikinis
The Swedish model just joined Emily Ratajkowski on the floss bikini trend. See photos
- HuffPost
Celine Dion Sinks Trump Campaign's Use Of Iconic Song With 4-Word Question
Videos posted online from a rally in Montana showed that the singer's famous track played in the background.
- CNN
Protesters interrupted Harris’ speech again. This time, she addressed them
As Vice President Kamala Harris began her remarks at a campaign stop in Arizona, a group of protesters began chanting off to her right. It was unclear to CNN what exactly they said.
- Hello!
Meghan Markle's close friend reacts to personal Princess Beatrice photos
Meghan Markle's best friend weighed in on special photos of Princess Beatrice after she turned 36 on Wednesday. See photos.
- People
Blake Lively Says She 'Always Hated' Her Unique Middle Name: 'My Mom, I Think, Made It Up by Accident'
The actress credits her husband Ryan Reynolds for helping her learn to appreciate it
- InStyle
Katy Perry Rocks an Itty Bitty Zebra Print Bikini in Her Music Video for "Lifetimes"
It's a zebra print world and we're lucky to be living in it.
- Hello!
Helen Skelton shows off rock-solid abs in plunging bikini during family holiday
Helen Skelton looked sensational when she posed in a vibrant blue bikini during her recent family holiday. See photos.
- Deadline
Donald Trump Rally Plays Celine Dion ‘Titanic’ Classic Sparking Social Media Surprise
Donald Trump’s rally in Montana Friday sparked a strong social media reaction after Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ – her Oscar-winning song from Titanic – was blared out from the speakers shortly before the presidential hopeful took to the stage. The Daily Mail reports that the irony of an ode to a sinking …
- People
Steven Seagal's 7 Children: All About His Sons and Daughters
Steven Seagal is a father to Kentaro, Ayako, Annaliza, Dominic, Arissa, Savannah and Kunzang
- Digital Spy
Coronation Street star Calum Lill emotional over leaving Joel Deering role
Coronation Street star Calum Lill has shared his mixed emotions over leaving his role as Joel Deering.
- People
Blake Lively Shares Her Coat with Emotional Fan at “It Ends with Us” London Premiere
Lively attended the U.K. gala screening of her movie 'It Ends with Us' on Thursday, August 8
- Hello!
Emily Ratajkowski’s 'clean-girl' manicure spotlights new divorce ring
The model's latest look made a case for less is more - see more
- BuzzFeed
"This Was Considered Normal": 17 Things That Older Adults Did When They Were Younger That Seem Totally Bizarre Today
"My husband had to sign so I could get a driver's license."
- People
Britney Spears Debuts 'Updated' Version of Her 2002 Versace Gown Worn by Blake Lively: 'I Like It Way Better'
Lively rocked the iconic 2002 gown at the New York City premiere of ‘It Ends with Us’ on Aug. 6
- People
Hoda Kotb Celebrates Milestone 60th Birthday with Daughters and Ex-Fiancé Joel Schiffman: ‘My Party Was Perfect’
She also shared a video of her loved ones singing “Happy Birthday” before she blew out the candles on her cake
- People
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Reveals Sex of Her Baby on the Way: 'Over the Moon'
Blanchard and Urker revealed the happy news in a clip on Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 10.
- Digital Spy
Coronation Street star calls for Leanne to bring down Rowan
Coronation Street star Elle Mulvaney has called for Leanne Batterbsy to be the one to bring down Rowan Cunliffe.
- Deadline
Paris Olympics: Volleyball ‘Imagine’ Moment Goes Viral On Social Media, Aussie Breakdancer Also Inspires
A pair of surprising events at the Paris Olympics have caught the public’s imagination and taken on a life of their own on social media as the 2024 Games draw to a close. A rather wonderful thing occurred during the highly competitive women’s volleyball gold medal match between Canada and Brazil. As detailed in this …
- People
Ben Affleck Is 'Doing Well' as He Stays 'Focused' on Work: 'He Thrives When He's Busy' (Exclusive Source)
"It hasn’t been the easiest summer for him either," a source tells PEOPLE
- Hello!
Michelle Keegan shows off endless legs as she is kissed by husband Mark in Paris
Michelle Keegan has jetted off to Paris for a romantic getaway with her former TOWIE husband, Mark Wright. See photos.