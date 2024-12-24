13,000 in UK armed forces 'not medically deployable'

Sky News
Updated ·2 min read

More than 13,000 people in the UK's armed forces are "not medically deployable", defence ministry figures show.

Statistics shared by Al Carns, the veterans minister, who is also a reservist, show 99,560 people within the armed forces are medically fully deployable, while 14,350 have limited deployability.

However, a total of 13,522 are medically not deployable.

The Royal Navy has 2,922 members medically not deployable, the army has 6,879 and the Royal Air Force 3,721.

The MoD defines a fully deployable person to be someone who is medically fit for duty with no employment limitations.

Meanwhile, those who are medically not deployable have major employment limitations and are not fit to deploy on operations but may be deployable on UK-based exercises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more:
British troops could be deployed to Ukraine to train soldiers
World entering a new nuclear age, head of armed forces warns

Service personnel with medical conditions or fitness issues that affect their ability to perform their duties will generally be referred to a medical board for a medical examination and review of their medical grading.

They may be downgraded, to allow for treatment, recovery and rehabilitation and deployability status can be awarded on a temporary or permanent basis.

Earlier this month, Mr Carns, a former full-time Royal Marine colonel, said Britain needed to rebuild "depth" and "mass" when it came to the layers of fighting forces it has available as he warned the British Army would be worn down in "six months to a year" in a major war.

"In a war of scale - not a limited intervention, but one similar to Ukraine - our army for example on the current casualty rates would be expended - as part of a broader multinational coalition - in six months to a year," Mr Carns said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That doesn't mean we need a bigger army, but it does mean you need to generate depth and mass rapidly in the event of a crisis."

His comments came after the UK's chief of the defence staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, said there were "deficiencies" in people, equipment, stockpiles, training and technology.

"We need the humility to recognise that we are not as strong as we could be and then the determination and focus to put this right," he said.

An MoD spokesperson said: "The vast majority of our service personnel - around 90% - are deployable at any point, with most of the remaining members of our armed forces employed in wider military roles.

"We are committed to providing world-class medical treatment to ensure personnel can return to duty where possible, or to support their transition to civilian life."

Latest Stories

  • Trump Trolls Obama Over Name of America’s Tallest Peak

    Donald Trump said he will reverse President Obama’s decision to rename North America’s highest mountain. The peak was officially known as Mount McKinley from 1917 until 2015, when then-President Barack Obama renamed it Denali, as the mountain was known by indigenous Alaskans. Now Trump says he plans to revert the name to honor William McKinley, America’s 25th president.

  • Incoming Trump press secretary says Day 1 executive order may tackle Title 42

    President-elect Trump’s incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump’s Day 1 executive orders may tackle Title 42. Leavitt joined Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” where she outlined what can be expected from Trump’s first day in office next month. “He will use the power of his pen to deliver on many of the promises he…

  • Republicans Reject Trump Twice In A Week

    The president-elect still rules the GOP, just maybe not with an iron fist.

  • CNN Host Calls Out GOP Senator's Absurd Elon Musk Claim: 'That Can't Be True'

    Bill Hagerty claimed the billionaire's social media takes led to his office being "inundated with calls."

  • ‘Absolute Necessity’: Trump Goes All In on Buying Greenland Again

    If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. President-elect Donald Trump apparently wants to make another play to take control of Greenland—an autonomous region of Denmark that by all accounts isn’t for sale—even after a disastrous attempt during his first term created a diplomatic firestorm.

  • Over 3000 North Korean troops killed and wounded in Russia’s Kursk region, Zelenskyy says

    More than 3,000 North Korean soldiers fighting with Russian forces in Kursk Oblast have been killed or injured, Zelenskyy said on Monday. Seoul earlier warned of North Korea's plans to deploy more troops and weapons.View on euronews

  • As IDF uncovers Hezbollah weapons, Lebanon's leader demands Israel exit southern region

    Lebanon's leader on Monday toured parts of his country amid large Israeli gains of Hezbollah weapons. Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for Israel's military to exit the region after a recent cease-fire agreement.

  • Trump Jabs Elon Over Those Pesky ‘President Musk’ Claims: ‘I’m Safe’

    Donald Trump made clear on Sunday: Elon Musk may be the world’s richest man, but he’s never going to be its most powerful politician. “No, he’s not gonna be president, that I can tell you,” the president-elect told a crowd in Arizona. “And I’m safe, you know why? He can’t be, he wasn’t born in this country.” Trump added an explicit “ha ha ha” after his comment and raised his arms, which elicited applause from the conservative crowd at TPUSA’s AmericaFest conference.

  • Stephen A. Smith Stuns With Shocking Reversal on Trump

    Stephen A. Smith, who had been notably anti-Donald Trump during this year’s election season, says he’s changed his mind on the president-elect. The ESPN talking head said over the weekend that he has regrets about voting for Vice President Kamala Harris, and that he would entertain the possibility of supporting Trump in the future. On Fox News’ Life, Liberty & Levin on Saturday, Smith told host Mark Levin: “I voted Democrat, and I’ve got to tell you something right now: I don’t like the fact tha

  • Trump Bizarrely Threatens to Take Back Panama Canal

    President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday warned that he may take back control of the Panama Canal if Panama does not stop charging the United States “exorbitant” fees. “The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the U.S,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in a late-night Saturday post. “This complete ‘rip-off’ of our Country will immediately stop….” Panama charges boats and vessels tariffs to pass through the wat

  • Asma al-Assad’s Family Responds to Reports She Is Divorcing Deposed Dictator Hubby

    The father of Asma al-Assad, the wife of deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, says his daughter is not seeking a divorce, contrary to reports in the Turkish media. “I am able to confirm that the reports are false,” Dr. Fawaz Akhras told the Daily Beast in an emailed statement. Turkish news sites Habertürk and CNN Türk in recent days suggested Assad was determined to leave Russia, where she and her husband are holed up after being granted asylum.

  • People Are Sharing Who They Think Should Run For President In 2028, And I Can't Believe I Agree With So Many Of These

    We're looking ahead at the next election cycle.

  • Trump Says He Will ‘Stop the Transgender Lunacy’ His First Day in Office | Video

    "Under the Trump administration, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female," he tells rally attendees in Phoenix The post Trump Says He Will ‘Stop the Transgender Lunacy’ His First Day in Office | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Missing Rep’s Whereabouts Revealed After Six-Month Absence on Capitol Hill

    Texas Rep. Kay Granger has reportedly been found to be living in a retirement facility that provides memory care after being missing from the Capitol for six months. Serving as the U.S. representative for Texas’s 12th congressional district for over the past two decades, 81-year-old Granger—who did not run for reelection in November and is set to retire January next year—hasn’t cast a vote in Washington D.C. since July, according to her roll call vote page. With her absence sparking concern amon

  • Trump’s FCC Pick Pens Angry Letter to Disney CEO Bob Iger

    President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to become chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, has his sights set on Bob Iger and ABC. In a letter obtained by CNN, Carr wrote to the Disney CEO over the weekend about his concerns regarding ABC’s coverage, as well as its negotiations with its affiliated stations across the U.S. He also castigated the company over a recent $15 million settlement with Trump, which ended a defamation lawsuit against ABC News filed by the president-ele

  • Trump bristles at Musk’s rocketing profile as Democrats play on the president-elect’s vanity

    Whether Elon Musk is the real “president,” merely the “prime minister” or just Donald Trump’s multibillionaire enforcer, he’s carving out an unprecedented role that could raise conflicts of interest for the new administration.

  • US House panel finds Matt Gaetz paid for sex and drugs, obstructed Congress

    Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for drugs and sex that were violations of a series of House rules and included obstruction of Congress, the U.S. House of Representatives' Ethics Committee said in a report released on Monday. The report found that Gaetz paid $90,000 to 12 women, a substantial portion of which the panel found was likely for either sexual activity or drug use. It also determined there was "substantial evidence" Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl while serving in the House.

  • Opinion - Shattered ‘efficiency’ dreams: Musk could save $2 trillion just by undoing previous reforms

    Despite the threat of government shutdowns, the government never actually shuts down, but instead creates more government jobs and wastes more money through the increased bureaucracy required to plan for shutdowns that never actually happen.

  • Opinion - The fall of Assad is an ‘emperor has no clothes’ moment for Putin

    It took Assad’s regime to fall and Putin to accept it meekly for the West to appreciate that things weren’t all that rosy in Tsar Vladimir’s rotting kingdom.

  • Joe Manchin torches Democrats on the way out the door

    As Joe Manchin prepares to leave Congress after nearly 15 years, the West Virginia senator — who left the Democratic Party and registered as an independent earlier this year — is further distancing himself from his former party, calling the Democratic brand “toxic.”