Your perfect wardrobe starts with the essentials. Namely, underwear. Of all the things you're going to wear, a great selection of boxers won't ever steer you wrong. They're the best for wearing every day, while you workout, or as a pajama replacement. Whether you like a tight fit or plenty of space, there's a perfect pair out there for you. We've tried and tested our fair share, and here are 13 of the best.