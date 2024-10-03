Boy, 13, charged with murder in Tuesday stabbing: Toronto police

Toronto police say they responded to the call around 12:20 a.m. near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue W. (Paul Smith/CBC - image credit)

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder after a fatal stabbing in Toronto's northwest end early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police say they responded to the call around 12:20 a.m. near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue W., where they found a man in a parking lot suffering from stab wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, they said in a news release Thursday.

The boy was arrested and had his first court appearance Thursday morning.

His identity cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.