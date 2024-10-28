13 Early Warning Signs Of Fascism, As Seen On Donald Trump
Megan Liscomb
·8 min read
In a recent interview with the New York Times, John Kelly, a former four-star Marine general and former chief of staff to former president Donald Trump, described his former boss as someone who "falls into the general definition of fascist, for sure."
He also described conversations with Trump in which he claims the former president said, "Hitler did some good things, too." The Atlanticalso reported this week that, during his presidency, Trump allegedly said, "I need the kind of generals that Hitler had. People who were totally loyal to him, that follow orders."
More former Trump officials issued a letter to Politico Friday backing Kelly's warning about Trump's authoritarian leanings.
In case you need a refresher, fascism is a form of authoritarian government. It often comes from the far-right, and fascist regimes typically feature a dictator who uses the military to squash political dissent. You're probably familiar with the bloody regimes of historical fascist dictators like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, but before fascism reaches those extremes, there are also some early warning signs that you should be aware of.
The warning signs of fascism listed below come from the work of writer Laurence W. Britt. He created this list in 2003 after studying fascist movements throughout history, and it has gone viral a few times in recent years after a poster version of his list was spotted for sale in the gift shop at the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C.
So, to illustrate exactly what Kelly and other former Trump officials are talking about, here are 13 warning signs of fascism, as seen on Donald Trump:
1.Powerful and continuing expressions of nationalism.
2.Disdain for the importance of human rights.
3.Identification of enemies as a unifying cause.
4.The supremacy of the military.
5.Rampant sexism.
6.Controlled mass media.
7.Religion and government intertwined.
8.Corporate power protected.
9.Labor power suppressed.
10.Disdain for intellectuals and the arts.
11.Obsession with crime and punishment.
12.Rampant cronyism and corruption.
13.Fraudulent elections.
So, in conclusion, please vote! And if anyone knows a foolproof way to take a little nap until the election is finally over, please let me know in the comments.
