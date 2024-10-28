13 Early Warning Signs Of Fascism, As Seen On Donald Trump

In a recent interview with the New York Times, John Kelly, a former four-star Marine general and former chief of staff to former president Donald Trump, described his former boss as someone who "falls into the general definition of fascist, for sure."

He also described conversations with Trump in which he claims the former president said, "Hitler did some good things, too." The Atlantic also reported this week that, during his presidency, Trump allegedly said, "I need the kind of generals that Hitler had. People who were totally loyal to him, that follow orders."

More former Trump officials issued a letter to Politico Friday backing Kelly's warning about Trump's authoritarian leanings.

In case you need a refresher, fascism is a form of authoritarian government. It often comes from the far-right, and fascist regimes typically feature a dictator who uses the military to squash political dissent. You're probably familiar with the bloody regimes of historical fascist dictators like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, but before fascism reaches those extremes, there are also some early warning signs that you should be aware of.

The warning signs of fascism listed below come from the work of writer Laurence W. Britt. He created this list in 2003 after studying fascist movements throughout history, and it has gone viral a few times in recent years after a poster version of his list was spotted for sale in the gift shop at the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C.

So, to illustrate exactly what Kelly and other former Trump officials are talking about, here are 13 warning signs of fascism, as seen on Donald Trump:

1.Powerful and continuing expressions of nationalism.

Donald Trump has called himself a "proud nationalist," often repeating the motto "America first." Nationalism can pass for simple patriotic pride in one's country. However, in Trump's case, his ties to white nationalists like Steve Bannon and his alarming rhetoric about immigration, diversity, and repeated calls to "take our country back" all suggest a more sinister, fascistic form of national pride that elevates an imagined ideal of the nation over the rights of the actual people who live in it. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

2.Disdain for the importance of human rights.

During the Trump presidency, the Columbia Human Rights Law Review created and regularly updated a Trump Administration Human Rights Tracker to monitor his impact on human rights domestically and abroad. From his administration releasing federal rules that allow employers to deny insurance coverage for birth control to separating children from their parents at the border (among many more problematic actions), Trump's policies showed a repeated lack of regard for human rights to autonomy, health, and freedom from discrimination and persecution. Pool / Getty Images

3.Identification of enemies as a unifying cause.

Trump often relies on inflammatory rhetoric about his "enemies" to rile up his base, and his favorite boogeyman by far is immigration. He infamously said immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country." During the most recent Presidential Debate, he falsely insisted that Haitian immigrants in Ohio are eating dogs and cats. He has repeatedly blamed immigrants for inflation and other economic issues (never mind the fact that inflation spiked worldwide due to the pandemic). There are so many examples of him scapegoating immigrants that I could go on listing them all day, but we still have 11 more signs of fascism to go, so I'll leave it here. Olivier Touron / AFP via Getty Images

4.The supremacy of the military.

Despite portraying himself as an anti-war candidate, Trump has a long-standing preoccupation with using the military in service of his agenda. During his presidency, he indulged in a dictator-style military parade and was criticized for overreliance on military might in his foreign policy endeavors. He has campaigned on using the military to round up and deport immigrants. And, in recent days, Trump has spoken about using the military to go after his political opponents and regular citizens who disagree with him. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

5.Rampant sexism.

The way that Trump talks about and treats women is, unfortunately, old news. From the infamous "grab them by the pussy" tape to the 27 allegations of sexual misconduct against him, Trump's words and actions show that he sees women as a means to his own sexual pleasure and little else. His choice of J.D. Vance, who seemingly can't stop saying weird things about women, as his running mate shows that sexism continues to be part of the Trump agenda. NBC News / Via youtube.com

6.Controlled mass media.

Trump doesn't control the media (yet), but he would definitely like to. If re-elected, Trump has threatened to imprison journalists who report facts he doesn't like. He has also called for CBS's broadcast license to be revoked following their interview with his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

7.Religion and government intertwined.

Trump is not himself a particularly religious man, but he continually appeals to the religious right, as in his campaign's "Believers for Trump" program and his side hustle as a bible salesperson. And his administration took several steps that right-wing evangelicals long wished for, like appointing the conservative Supreme Court justices who would go on to overturn Roe V. Wade. Additionally, Trump's ties to the Christian nationalist agenda in Project 2025 indicate that a second Trump term would do even more to intermingle religion and government. Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

8.Corporate power protected.

In office, Trump enabled corporations to amass more money and power at the expense of working people. He cut the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, which led to a boom in corporate stock buybacks instead of "trickling down." His administration also rolled back over 100 environmental regulations and deregulated food safety. Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images

9.Labor power suppressed.

Trump claims to be pro-worker, but his track record and statements about labor don't appear to show a leader with workers' interests in mind. His administration implemented rules that made it harder for workers to unionize their workplaces. He has also praised Elon Musk for allegedly firing striking workers and bragged about not paying employees overtime. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

10.Disdain for intellectuals and the arts.

Trump's increasingly tenuous relationship with the truth goes hand in hand with his disdain for intellectuals. He's cast doubt on experts in everything from climate change to COVID-19, with serious consequences. He couldn't stop the spread of COVID by slowing down testing no more than he could change the course of a hurricane with a Sharpie. Rejecting evidence-based study, Trump prefers to remain in an echo chamber where he is always right, regardless of what's actually happening before all of our eyes. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

11.Obsession with crime and punishment.

Rates of violent crime and property crime have fallen significantly since the 1990s, but you'd never know it to hear Trump talk. His rallies have long featured exaggerated rhetoric around crime and talk of "American carnage." For a recent example, at a campaign event in Detroit, he claimed, "You can’t walk across the street to get a loaf of bread. You get shot, you get mugged, you get raped." When confronted with actual falling crime statistics from the FBI, he said, "They didn’t include the cities with the worst crimes. It was a fraud." He also recently suggested that "one tough, violent day" of policing could end crime. You know, like the dystopian plot of The Purge. Anadolu / Getty Images

12.Rampant cronyism and corruption.

Trump himself has been found guilty of 34 felony charges in a trial that took place earlier this year over falsifying business records to cover up hush money paid to adult actress Stormy Daniels as part of a scheme to influence the 2016 election. Additionally, he still faces three more felony indictments. Quite a few of his allies have also had criminal charges brought against them, including Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, and Michael Cohen. Handout / Getty Images

13.Fraudulent elections.

Donald Trump is the only president in American history to attempt to overthrow the results of a free and fair election. In 2020, Trump declared victory before the vote count was complete, and then, when it became clear that he had lost, he refused to accept the election results. He pressured former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election and spread lies about the election results that arguably incited the January 6 riot. Now, he's laying the groundwork to challenge the outcome again in 2024. He's reportedly already talking with lawyers about contesting the result of an election that hasn't even happened yet. Brent Stirton / Getty Images

So, in conclusion, please vote! And if anyone knows a foolproof way to take a little nap until the election is finally over, please let me know in the comments.