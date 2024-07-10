13 EastEnders spoilers for next week

EastEnders spoilers follow.

Next week on EastEnders, Ian’s huge secret is revealed, while Anna is a victim of spiking, and Peter has an idea for Lauren.

Here’s a full collection of all the biggest stories coming up:

1. Ian is under suspicion

As Ian gets ready to leave for his alleged leadership course, Peter is still suspicious of his dad. Cindy also has her own concerns when she looks at what he has packed in his suitcase for the trip.

Cindy quizzes Kathy about her worries, and she assumes she is covering for her son. After Kathy gives her advice, she asks Ian straight up if he is having an affair, and he firmly denies this.

2. Lauren snaps at Junior

Lauren has a job interview coming up, and her day gets more stressful when the bailiffs arrive demanding payment for an old credit debt.

She later sees Louie playing football in the Square with Junior, Alfie and Tommy. But when Junior questions Louie’s performance at school, things get heated and Lauren leaves.

3. Cindy looks for answers

Despite being reassured by Ian that he isn’t having an affair, soon after Cindy makes another discovery that makes her even more suspicious that he is lying.

Deciding to find out for herself what is going on, she forces George to drive her to a mysterious address.

4. Gina questions Anna

Bobby attends puppy training with Tyson, and he is later teased by Anna and Freddie in The Vic, who encourage him to be more assertive.

Later, Felix invites Gina, Anna and Freddie for a night out at the club.

As the sisters get ready for their night out at Peggy’s, Gina questions Anna about whether Bobby is the right man for her, but Anna says she is happy in her relationship.

5. Ian's secret is revealed

Peter finds out where Cindy has gone, and he borrows Martin’s van to follow on. Bobby is curious, and when Peter won’t tell him what is going on, he takes matters into his own hands and slips into the back of the van.

Cindy and George confront Ian as Peter and Bobby also arrive, and drama ensues as the truth comes out…

6. Lauren and Junior make peace

After Lauren shouts at Junior, Penny reasons with her and suggests that maybe he has a point and Louie is struggling at school.

Lauren is defensive, but when Kathy gives her advice she has a change of heart and heads to The Vic to apologise. As they meet for a drink, Junior shares some words of encouragement.

Lauren later decides to make things happen for herself and asks Jay for a trial shift at the Car Lot.

7. Anna is spiked

The night out soon takes a scary turn, when the group suspect that Anna's drink may have been spiked. Her friends are concerned for her welfare, but they can’t find her.

Anna later wakes up in hospital, having been spiked. Gina tries to convince her to report the incident to the police, but she stresses that she doesn’t want to do this.

Freddie realises that Gina is overwhelmed by what has happened to her sister and he arrives to support Anna.

8. Ian drops another bombshell

Cindy is unable to sleep, exhausted by what has happened over the past two days.

She decides to speak to Ian, but gets more than she bargained for when he reveals another shocking truth. She is later consoled by Peter when she goes to The Vic for a drink.

What else has Ian told Cindy?

9. Lauren is unhappy with Peter

Lauren discovers Junior was right, and Louie has been struggling at school. She gets in an argument with Kathy when she thinks she is being insensitive about her son’s diagnosis.

Later, Junior bumps into Lauren and when he offers to put him in contact with a friend of Xavier’s regarding Louie, the pair exchange numbers.

Peter interrupts their conversation, but Lauren is annoyed, as he has been away from Walford for the last two days. She storms off and takes Louie with her.

10. George looks to the future

Yolande speaks to George in the laundrette and, following his and Elaine’s recent struggles, she encourages him to show her how much he loves her.

George makes a big decision about his future and suggests to Elaine that they should start thinking about a date for their wedding.

11. Peter has an idea

Peter tries to prove that he is there for Lauren and Louie, but he puts his foot in it and offends her just before she starts her trial shift with Jay.

Meanwhile Peter decides to make amends with Junior over a pint, before Peter leaves to pick up Louie from school.

Peter apologises to Lauren in the café and asks if he can move in with her – but she says she needs time to think.

12. Tommy acts out

Tommy is rude to Yolande outside the laundrette. George oversees the incident and is outraged, and later he tells him off in The Vic in front of Kat.

Kat is similarly outraged and tells Tommy that he is grounded.

13. Bobby learns the truth

After his eventful couple of days, Bobby is concerned about his relationship with Anna. But he is shocked when she reveals to him that she was spiked.

While Bobby is supportive, he accidentally makes an insensitive comment and Anna leaves.

Freddie makes it his goal to support both Bobby and Anna, and Anna later takes his advice and tells her dad George about the spiking.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage

