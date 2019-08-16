The Best Female Stand-Up Comedian Specials to Watch Right Now

"I was once told that I couldn't do a show because the 'woman's spot' was filled for the show, and that's a show with about seven, eight, or nine comedians on it," comedian Emily McWinter told Glamour for a video about the sexist and misogynistic culture that exists in comedy. "They reserve one spot for a woman, and if there's two deserving candidates, one just can't be on the show."

That's just one of many examples detailing how this boys' club results in male performers' voices consistently being elevated over females'. Of course, the road to fixing this issue is long, but one thing you can do right now to help is give your time and money to female stand-up comedians. Watching these 14 specials, below, is a great place to start.

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (2019) Haddish hosts this new comedy special in which she gives us some of her own genius comedy as well as shines a light on six of her favorite up-and-coming comedians. If Tiffany Haddish thinks Chaunté Wayans, April Macie, Tracey Ashley, Aida Rodriguez, Flame Monroe, and Marlo Williams are hilarious, then we're game to listen. Streaming on Netflix.

Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room (2019) Ryan's latest comedy special is pure gold—or should we say glitter. She tackles several different topics throughout her hour-long set, including the Kardashians' "revenge bodies," school bullies, and raising, as she calls her, a "very fancy" child. Streaming on Netflix

Amy Schumer: Growing (2019) Of course Schumer has one of the most honest, hilarious specials about pregnancy in comedy history. “I didn’t know that being pregnant could be really hard,” she says at one point. “You bitches all lie about it.” And that's all you need to know before tuning in. Steaming on Netflix

Ali Wong: Baby Cobra (2016) Wong's brand of sharp, deadpan humor is perhaps best encapsulated in Baby Cobra. which she filmed for Netflix when she was seven months pregnant. She covers that, plus other personal topics like sex, hoarding, and feminism. If you're on the fence about watching, just watch the clip, below, in which Wong delightfully tears into the double standard surrounding male and female comedians after they have kids. Streaming on Netflix

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special (2017) Schumer's frank and unapologetic opinions on sex and relationships catapulted her to the center of the comedy universe in early 2015. Not long after this she released her first feature film, Trainwreck, and followed this up with Snatched, costarring Goldie Hawn, in 2017. All these experiences fuel Schumer's Leather Special for Netflix. It combines the raunchy humor that classic Schumer fans love, along with postfame pop-culture commentary that keeps things interesting. Streaming on Netflix

Anjelah Johnson: Not Fancy (2015) Johnson's comedy career spans over a decade, starting with MADtv, where she developed iconic characters like Bon Qui Qui, and moving on to her own stand-up specials and film appearances. Her 2015 special, Not Fancy, combines her signature brash style with fresh new stories. Her "I will cut you" bit, below, sums things up beautifully. Streaming on Netflix

Christina P: Mother Inferior (2017) Christina Pazsitzky takes on motherhood specifically with this refreshingly candid special, addressing issues like giving birth, getting older, and her own personal childhood. "It's kind of crazy when you think about it: how much it takes to make every one of you," Pazsitzky says to her audience at one point. "And I gotta tell you: Most of you, not worth it." Drag me, please. Streaming on Netflix

Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy (2017) Alonzo gives her goofy, sarcastic take on everything from rooting for a losing sports team to Latino stereotypes to her relationship with her mother. If you miss Alonzo's gone-too-soon sitcom, Cristela, then definitely check this out. Many of the elements that made her show funny are in this stand-up special. Streaming on Netflix

Tig Notaro, Boyish Girl Interrupted (2015) Notaro's dry sarcasm and minimalist style is a welcome reprieve from the slew of stand-up comedians who think "bigger is better." On Boyish Girl Interrupted, she comments (with her signature deadpan) on a variety of subjects, including her breast-cancer diagnosis and the death of her mother. The latter topic was the subject of Notaro's amazing but short-lived Amazon show One, Mississippi. Available on HBO Go and HBO Now

