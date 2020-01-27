13 Foodie Influencers Share Their Favorite Super Bowl Dishes

If you're anything like me, then you show up to every Super Bowl party solely for the food... and maybe the funny commercials. Whether you care about the game itself or not, the food is always the real winner. And with the biggest night of television right around the corner (February 2nd to be exact), that means it's almost time to chow down on delicious Super Bowl grub. To help mix things up a bit this year, we asked a Queer Eye guy, several Food Network stars, a few prominent chefs, and some foodie Instagrammers to weigh in on their favorite game day snacks.