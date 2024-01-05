13 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.



Next week on Hollyoaks, Romeo reveals the truth about Rayne's death, while Sienna gets closer to the truth about Rafe, and Carter targets Lucas.

Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:

1. Romeo reveals all

Lime Pictures

The suspects gather round to watch the footage captured on Rayne's glasses, and one by one they reveal secrets harboured from the night in question.

Emotions are high in the shared house when Romeo opens up about what really happened on the night of Rayne's death.

2. Rafe struggles with his feelings

Lime Pictures

Tom accidentally sees something he shouldn't over Dilly's shoulder.

Dilly tells her husband she misses him and prohibits him for sleeping with Sienna anymore.

At home, Rafe shares his concerns with Sienna about his limited remaining time. When Rafe receives a message from Dilly, he tells Sienna she can wait, as his attention is with her.

3. Yazz tries to reconnect with Tom

Lime Pictures

Yazz confides in Sally about her struggles of feeling old before her days and within her marriage.

As a result, she receives some advice on how she can bring back excitement in her life as well as a steamy book.

However, once back at home reading the novel, an inspired Yazz finds herself unblocking Gordon online and cooks lunch for her and Tom.

4. Leah makes a move on Andre

Lime Pictures

Leah asks Andre out and he agrees.

Jealous of the attention the new kid in school is getting, Lucas throws a drink on his sister, embarrassing her and making Andre angry.



5. James reaches out to Lucas

Lime Pictures

Leah realises that Lucas is struggling and asks Dillon to try and speak to him.

When Carter spots the two boys together, he asks them to be coaches for year 7 football training after school.

During training, a stumble leaves the two teens close and Dillon accuses Lucas of wanting to kiss him.

This results in the troubled teen storming off. Ste and Leah tease Lucas about his lack of love life, but James tries to support him.

6. Tom's secret is revealed

Lime Pictures

Darren confronts Tom on what he saw on his phone.

Story continues

Tom tells Darren that he and Yazz are roleplaying, but Darren questions if she knows that 'Gordon' is really him.

Tom is later off with Yazz, but she is in the dark as to why.



7. Rafe makes an effort with Dilly

Lime Pictures

Dilly is feeling second best to Sienna.

Wanting to prove his love and dedication to her, Rafe presents her with a necklace passed down through his family.

8. Lacey and Nadira discuss the past

Lime Pictures

Lacey and Nadira make amends over Lacey previously leaving without saying goodbye.

However, Lizzie breaks the news to Nadira that she thinks Lacey has left again.

Down at Juliet's grave, Peri comes across Nadira. After hearing her true feelings for Lacey, she offers her some advice on choosing love.

9. Carter targets Lucas

Lime Pictures

Dillon confronts Lucas on his confusion with his sexuality, which sees the teen's emotions get the better of him as he runs off.

An emotional Lucas tells Misbah he's the one to blame for his problems. Misbah asks Carter to keep an eye on Lucas.

Carter tells Lucas that if he doesn't want to be like his dad, he must go the extra mile.

10. Felix is back

Lime Pictures

Felix is back from visiting DeMarcus and asks Warren if he's doing the right thing about Mercedes.

Conflicted over feelings, Warren tells him whatever he does, he needs to stop going round in circles. When Felix contemplates dropping off Mercedes' jacket to her, Warren suggests they hit the town instead.

11. Sienna sets a task for Ste and Dilly

Lime Pictures

Seeing Dilly's elegant plans for Sienna's hen do, Ste jumps in to help with some tacky props.

Sienna confesses to Ste that she loves Rafe. Having something urgent to do, she asks Ste and Dilly to plan the hen do together.

12. Rafe says too much to Sienna

Lime Pictures

Rafe has a funny turn. At the hospital, Misbah informs him, Sienna and Dilly that it was due to the tumour and that she recommends he gets referred to start palliative care.

Rafe demands Sienna continues with her hen party. When alone, Dilly tells Rafe that after the wedding tomorrow she'll be with him every step of the way.

Sienna returns home to a drunk Rafe. He tells her that he loves her, but by the time it's all over she'll hate him. This leaves her with unanswered questions before he falls asleep.

13. Mercedes make a decision

Lime Pictures

Nana urges Felix not to give up on Mercedes.

Mercedes hurts someone by making a big decision.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage.

You Might Also Like