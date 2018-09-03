13 Le Mans winners to race in Goodwood Revival

This weekend's Goodwood Revival will feature 13 winners of the Le Mans 24 Hours, with a combined tally of 29 victories at the iconic Circuit de la Sarthe. Winners from all four of the current Le Mans classes will be represented on West Sussex's finest 2.3 miles of tarmac.



Leading the Le Mans winners is Italian Emanuele Pirro who took five overall wins and six class wins between 2000 and '07 with Audi. He will be competing in the Kinrara Trophy, set to be the most expensive automobile race of all time, and the Royal Automobile Club TT Celebration – the two showpiece two-driver GT races of the weekend.





Pirro will go wheel-to-wheel with fellow Le Mans winners in the TT, which is for closed-cockpit GT cars and is based on the 1960-'64 RAC TT races. Included in this line-up is five-time winner Derek Bell, who achieved success with the factory Porsche team in the 1970s and '80s, and will drivr a Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray. He will also demo Dan Gurney’s Eagle-Weslake TG1 between races.







Three-time Le Mans winner, Porsche factory driver and Formula E star André Lotterer will be making his Revival will see the debut in an AC Cobra in the TT, then switching to an Alfa Romeo GTA for the St Mary’s Trophy for production-based saloon cars of a type raced between 1950 and '59. Fellow Porsche and Audi Le Mans winner Romain Dumas will return to Goodwood to race in both the TT and St Mary's Trophy, which follows his victory in the hillclimb element of this year's Festival of Speed in Volkswagen's electric I.D.R Pikes Peak racer.



Richard Bradley, 2015 Le Mans winner in the secondary LMP2 class, will also make his Revival debut, pedalling a Formula Junior car in the Chichester Cup. Three of 2017’s GT class winners will be racing, with GTE Am victor Rob Smith behind the wheel of a BMW 1800 TiSA in the St Mary’s Trophy, while GTE Pro-winning Aston Martin team-mates Jonathan Adam and Darren Turner will be in a Mini Cooper and BMW TiSA respectively.







Turner will be one of the busiest drivers of the weekend, also driving an AC Cobra in the TT, an Aston Martin DB2 in the Fordwater Trophy and a Hamill-Chevrolet SR3 in the Whitsun Trophy. Richard Attwood, Mark Blundell, Jochen Mass, Jackie Oliver and Brian Redman round off the list of Le Mans winners, which joins a grid already packed with Indianapolis 500 and Formula 1 grand prix winners, touring car legends and the most successful rider ever in the Isle of Man TT.