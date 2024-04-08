13-Year-Old Fatally Shot in Car with Other Kids While Possibly Making TikTok Video: Police

Khalil Robinson was allegedly killed in a car with three juveniles inside, police say

GoFundMe Khalil Robinson

Police in Arizona are investigating the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy who was in a car with two other juveniles and may have been making a TikTok video during the alleged shooting, authorities say.

Khalil Robinson, 13, was allegedly killed when a gun went off while he was with the two other boys in a parked car in Sierra Vista, Ariz., on April 4, the Sierra Vista Police Department confirms with PEOPLE.

“It was possible they were making a TikTok video,” Scott Borgstadt, the department’s public information officer, tells PEOPLE, “but we haven't been able to confirm it yet.”

Police say they responded to several reports of a shooting on April 4, according to KOLD.

Robinson died the next day at a hospital in Tucson, AZ Central and KVOA reported.

Borgstadt says one of the three boys was responsible for the shooting, but it is unclear who or if it was accidental. He declined to specify the ages of the victims because they are juveniles.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Robinson’s family.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jene Stewart (520-452-7500) with the SVPD.

For more information on safe firearm storage and the most effective ways to protect children from unsecured firearms, visit BeSMARTforkids.org.



